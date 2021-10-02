October 2, 2021
Revealed: The Number of Goals Timo Werner Has Had Disallowed by VAR Since Chelsea Arrival

Author:

The stats are in, and the number of goals that German striker Timo Werner has had disallowed by VAR since his move to Chelsea has been revealed.

Werner arrived at Chelsea in 2020 for a total of £47.5 million and has had a rough start to his career in a Blues jersey.

The German striker didn't react with fans the way many had hoped he would, missing several chances that Blues fans would have expected him to score.

sipa_35373068

As per ESPN, Timo Werner has had a total of 16 goals disallowed by VAR since his arrival in west London, including one in his last outing on Saturday afternoon against Southampton.

The 25-year-old scored 12 goals in his first season at Chelsea, making a total of 52 appearances overall, a stat that many Chelsea fans are disappointed by.

This season, in eight appearances overall, the German striker has found the back of the net twice, with his most recent again coming in his side's Southampton clash, as he turned a deadlocked game into a Blues win.

sipa_35373124

Following the 25-year-old's sub-par performances during the 2020/21 season, Chelsea took the opportunity to sign a new striker in the summer of 2021.

Former Chelsea man Romelu Lukaku signed for the Blues for £97.5 million, making him the seventh-most expensive player in history.

Since the Belgian striker's arrival, Werner's starting position has been compromised, as he know struggles to find the game time he enjoyed last season.

However, Werner's pace down the wing still make him a huge asset to Thomas Tuchel's side and his time at Chelsea is far from over.

sipa_35373069
News

