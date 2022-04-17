Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised the work of Neil Bath in the club's academy as their Head of Youth Development, amid their upcoming takeover.

Bath has been at the Blues since 1993 and his risen through the ranks in the academy setup at the west London side.

His work has helped see the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi break into the first team at the reigning World and European Champions in recent years.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace, via the Mirror, and praised Bath for his efforts at the club's academy.

“Chelsea’s academy is a big part of this club and the huge investment of Roman Abramovich, and the women are as well. Chelsea is much more than only the first team, so I can only think that everybody sees that and takes care about it in hopefully the same way.

"There is a lot of other investment needed and it is worth it, and I think the board will tell anybody who buys this club the same thing. I hope for the new buyer it is as important as it is for us and the supporters.

"It’s what makes any team special. If you have the mix between players from abroad and players from the academy. I didn’t know Neil (Bath), who runs the academy, until I came here.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"But once you know him and once you feel the passion, he talks about what he is doing, the future, you need five minutes to understand there is something special going on.

"He has been doing a fantastic job over decades and he is already thinking about the next 10 years and not only about the guys who are here.

"It is very, very impressive. On Thursday, we had some players form the Under-18s training with us, and all the players are very well behaved, very humble, but not too shy, hard working and with a good attitude. They are nice guys and always very, very quickly on a level where they can train with us, and this is the first step.”

Chelsea are expected to see their takeover completed within the next few weeks after current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of March.

