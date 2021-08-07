Report: Chelsea Have €115M Bid Accepted for Romelu Lukaku

Here we go.

Inter Milan have accepted a bid of €115 million from Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is now 'one step away' from joining and returning to Stamford Bridge in what will be a club-record transfer.

Negotiations have been ongoing but a breakthrough appears to have been made.

According to Corriere dello Sport in Italy, Inter have now accepted Chelsea's bid of €115 million for Lukaku.

Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

As per the report, Inter wanted €120 million but Chelsea were only wanting to spend €110 million so the clubs met in the middle of their two valuations.

Fabrizio Romano states Chelsea are now 'one step away' from landing Lukaku, with the club hoping to conclude a deal in the 'next few days'.

Alfredo Pedulla reports that Lukaku to Chelsea will be 'given the green light within a few hours' on Saturday.

Meanwhile Di Marzio reports Chelsea are 'getting closer and closer' to making a club-record signing to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

Sipa USA

What has been said about the deal?

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel refused to be drawn to links of Lukaku's return, saying: "I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad.

"He's a fantastic player, but he's an Inter player, and I will not talk about him in this situation."

But Chelsea appear to have nearly got their man. He is set to sign a five-year contract in west London worth in excess of £200,000-a week.

Lukaku asked to miss the friendly against Parma on Sunday to finalise his switch to Stamford Bridge.

