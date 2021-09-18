Report: Chelsea Ready to 'Accelerate Interest' With 'Attractive Proposal' for Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea are 'ready to accelerate' their interest in AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni with a 'very attractive proposal', according to reports.

The 21-year-old French midfielder has made a name for himself playing in Ligue 1 since 2018 with Bordeaux, before moving to Monaco in 2020.

Chelsea were interested in the youngster during the 2021 summer transfer window but deemed him in need of another year's experience in Ligue 1 before they would make an offer for him.

As per TuttoMercatoWeb via Sport Witness, Chelsea are to face competition with Juventus in the race to sign the youngster, as the Italian club are eyeing up a move for the Frenchman in January.

Tchouameni has impressed at both Monaco and France, having been praised very highly by teammate Paul Pogba and manager Didier Deschamps.

Instead of moving for the youngster this year, Chelsea decided to sign Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez on a one-season loan deal with an option to buy.

But it would seem that Tchouameni is still being hotly pursued by the Blues.

Journalist Nicolo Ceccarini has expressed the interest from both Chelsea and Juventus in the race for the 21-year-old.

"The (Juventus) squad is incomplete, and especially in the midfield, we need a further addition of quality, able to make the team change gear.

"In short, the objective is to try to satisfy Allegri, even if it's never easy to intervene in January. Hover the Bianconeri have already put a couple of players in their sights who could be truly ideal.

"The first target is Aurelien Tchouameni, a 2000 Monaco player who is already showing his qualities.

"Tchouameni is currently on track to be monitored with great attention even if Juventus must beat a great competition, in particular, that of Chelsea, who (are) ready to accelerate for the jewel of Monaco with a very attractive proposal."

