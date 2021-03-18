Roman Abramovich makes €150M Erling Haaland 'promise' to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on one condition

Roman Abramovich has promised Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel that he will try to sign Erling Haaland this summer on one condition, according to a fresh report from Spain.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a new centre-forward this summer with Haaland believed to be the priority target.

It has been reported that Abramovich is making it his 'personal mission' to sign the 20-year-old this summer with Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona also showing interest, as well as Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

A new report from Mundo Deportivo has claimed that Tuchel has been made a 'promise' by Abramovich - that he will try to land Haaland this summer providing he guides Chelsea to a top four finish.

Chelsea are well on their way to finishing in the top four, it is currently in their hands, and they are yet to suffer defeat in the German's first 13 games in charge of the Blues.

The report also claims, as per other sources too, that Dortmund will be willing to sell Haaland this summer for in excess of €150 million. His €75 million release doesn't become active until next summer.

No club though is yet close to signing Haaland, nor is any club leading the race to land the Norwegian forward.

Chelsea have also been linked with out-of-contract Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero.

