Villarreal vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Provides Fitness Update

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update ahead of the Reds' clash against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg. 

The 54-year-old celebrated a two-year contract extension with an important 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on the weekend and will be out to reach a third Champions League final with the Anfield club here to cap off a stellar seven days. 

Klopp's men take a 2-0 lead to Spain after an own goal and a Sadio Mane strike saw the quadruple chasers get the job done against their well-organised La Liga counterparts on Merseyside. 

On the fitness front, both Kostas Tsimikas and Curtis Jones returned to the matchday squad at St James' Park having been absent with illness previously. 

Despite the unbridled positivity, Liverpool have been coping without Roberto Firmino in recent weeks as the Brazilian struggles with a foot problem. 

There was mixed news on the 30-year-old's availability as Klopp spoke to the press ahead of the trip to eastern Spain (via Liverpoolfc.com). 

“Bobby is now running, so it is all good. It is very painful, he has a little pain on the bone in the middle of the foot. It is very painful, but he is running. He will travel with us, but he will not be involved in the squad yet.

“We hope [he is back] sooner rather than later. We had issues with stomach bugs too and they are all back. Villarreal will go with all they have that is absolutely clear, from the things Unai Emery said after the game.”

Divock Origi missed the trip to the North East with an illness but the German boss confirmed that the striker was back in team training and back in contention. 

“We had the issues with a stomach bug – they are all back. I think that's it. No concerns.”

Firmino's absence is undoubtedly a blow for the Reds as the number nine with 15 direct goal contributions this season continues to be an influential member of Klopp's plans. 

Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and the fit-again Origi are all in contention to lead the line at El Madrigal as Liverpool go in pursuit of a seventh European crown. 

