Watch: Every Penalty In The Carabao Cup Final Shootout Between Liverpool & Chelsea

Liverpool won a dramatic Carabao Cup final on penalties at Wembley on Sunday and you can watch every penalty from the shootout here.

Caoimhin Kelleher

In an enthralling encounter, both teams had goals disallowed and missed big chances as momentum shifted from one team to the other.

As each team failed to capitalise in key moments in the match however, the game headed for penalties with the score deadlocked at 0-0 after extra time.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel subbed the outstanding Edouard Mendy, replacing him with penalty saving specialist Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The shootout that followed was a remarkable one in terms of the quality of the spot kicks as the first 20 were scored by the outfield players with neither keeper given much chance.

Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher stepped up and dispatched his penalty before he watched Kepa blaze his penalty high over the bar to hand the Reds the trophy.

Watch all the penalties here:

Caoimhin Kelleher
