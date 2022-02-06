Africa Cup Of Nations: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win Final (AFCON)

Senegal have won the Africa Cup of Nations after beating Egypt in the final on penalties on Sunday evening.

The game finished 0-0 after 120 minutes with the biggest chance coming from a penalty for Senegal that was missed by Sadio Mane in the 7th minute.

After a tense shootout, Mane was able to rectify his earlier mistake from the spot to slot home the decisive penalty and win the trophy for Senegal.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Mohamed Salah was due to take the fifth penalty for Egypt but never got the opportunity to have his say on the outcome.

It's been a fabulous tournament with Liverpool's superstars at the heart of the action throughout the last month.

Salah and Mane will now return to Liverpool after having pushed themselves to the absolute limit over the last month.

Liverpool's next match is against Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday. The medical team will no doubt assess the two players as they return to Merseyside to see if they need rest before resuming action for their club.

