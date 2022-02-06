Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Africa Cup Of Nations: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win Final (AFCON)

Senegal have won the Africa Cup of Nations after beating Egypt in the final on penalties on Sunday evening.

The game finished 0-0 after 120 minutes with the biggest chance coming from a penalty for Senegal that was missed by Sadio Mane in the 7th minute.

After a tense shootout, Mane was able to rectify his earlier mistake from the spot to slot home the decisive penalty and win the trophy for Senegal.

Sadio Mane

Mohamed Salah was due to take the fifth penalty for Egypt but never got the opportunity to have his say on the outcome.

Read More

It's been a fabulous tournament with Liverpool's superstars at the heart of the action throughout the last month.

Salah and Mane will now return to Liverpool after having pushed themselves to the absolute limit over the last month.

Liverpool's next match is against Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday. The medical team will no doubt assess the two players as they return to Merseyside to see if they need rest before resuming action for their club.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Senegal
News

Africa Cup Of Nations: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win Final (AFCON)

10 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
News

Watch: Sadio Mane Penalty Miss For Senegal In AFCON Final After Mohamed Salah Appears To Give Advice To Egypt's Keeper

2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'How Special Would It Be' - Mohamed Salah Hoping For First Trophy With Egypt Ahead Of AFCON Final Against Senegal

4 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
Match Coverage

Harvey Elliott's Anfield Return Collides With The Arrival of Luis Diaz For Liverpool

4 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learnt From Liverpool’s 3-1 Win Against Cardiff City

4 hours ago
Santiago Bernabeu
Non LFC

Real Madrid v Granada: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, US, Canada, India, Spain

4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
Quotes

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Explains How He Will Handle The Disappointment Of The Losing AFCON Finalist As Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah Prepare To Face Off

5 hours ago
Harvey Elliot, Liverpool, FA Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Harvey Elliot's Father Overwhelmed With Pride After Son's First Goal For Liverpool

5 hours ago