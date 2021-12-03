Reported Manchester United Player Salaries - 2021/22 Premier League Season
After looking at Liverpool's reported player salaries for the 2021/22 Premier League season, we now take a look at Manchester United's.
|Player
|Age
|Yearly Salary
|Weekly Salary
Cristiano Ronaldo
36
£26,520,000
£510,000
David De Gea
31
£19,500,000
£375,000
Jadon Sancho
21
£18,200,000
£350,000
Raphael Varane
28
£17,680,000
£340,000
Paul Pogba
28
£15,080,000
£290,000
Edinson Cavani
34
£13,000,000
£250,000
Anthony Martial
25
£13,000,000
£250,000
Marcus Rashford
24
£10,400,000
£200,000
Harry Maguire
28
£9,875,000
£189,904
Bruno Fernandes
27
£9,360,000
£180,000
Juan Mata
33
£8,320,000
£160,000
Luke Shaw
26
£7,800,000
£150,000
Fred
28
£6,240,000
£120,000
Victor Lindelof
27
£6,240,000
£120,000
Nemanja Matic
33
£6,240,000
£120,000
Donny van de Beek
24
£6,240,000
£120,000
Dean Henderson
24
£5,200,000
£100,000
Alex Telles
28
£4,840,000
£93,077
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
24
£4,680,000
£90,000
Eric Bailly
27
£4,160,000
£80,000
Mason Greenwood
20
£3,900,000
£75,000
Phil Jones
29
£3,900,000
£75,000
Jesse Lingard
28
£3,900,000
£75,000
Diogo Dalot
22
£1,300,000
£25,000
Scott McTominay
24
£1,040,000
£20,000
Teden Mengi
19
£31,200
£600
