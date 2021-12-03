Reported Manchester United Player Salaries - 2021/22 Premier League Season

After looking at Liverpool's reported player salaries for the 2021/22 Premier League season, we now take a look at Manchester United's.

Player Age Yearly Salary Weekly Salary Cristiano Ronaldo 36 £26,520,000 £510,000 David De Gea 31 £19,500,000 £375,000 Jadon Sancho 21 £18,200,000 £350,000 Raphael Varane 28 £17,680,000 £340,000 Paul Pogba 28 £15,080,000 £290,000 Edinson Cavani 34 £13,000,000 £250,000 Anthony Martial 25 £13,000,000 £250,000 Marcus Rashford 24 £10,400,000 £200,000 Harry Maguire 28 £9,875,000 £189,904 Bruno Fernandes 27 £9,360,000 £180,000 Juan Mata 33 £8,320,000 £160,000 Luke Shaw 26 £7,800,000 £150,000 Fred 28 £6,240,000 £120,000 Victor Lindelof 27 £6,240,000 £120,000 Nemanja Matic 33 £6,240,000 £120,000 Donny van de Beek 24 £6,240,000 £120,000 Dean Henderson 24 £5,200,000 £100,000 Alex Telles 28 £4,840,000 £93,077 Aaron Wan-Bissaka 24 £4,680,000 £90,000 Eric Bailly 27 £4,160,000 £80,000 Mason Greenwood 20 £3,900,000 £75,000 Phil Jones 29 £3,900,000 £75,000 Jesse Lingard 28 £3,900,000 £75,000 Diogo Dalot 22 £1,300,000 £25,000 Scott McTominay 24 £1,040,000 £20,000 Teden Mengi 19 £31,200 £600

