Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Reported Manchester United Player Salaries - 2021/22 Premier League Season

Author:

After looking at Liverpool's reported player salaries for the 2021/22 Premier League season, we now take a look at Manchester United's.

Manchester United 2021/22 Reported Player Salaries

Sportrac.com

PlayerAgeYearly Salary&nbsp;Weekly Salary

Cristiano Ronaldo

36

£26,520,000

£510,000

David De Gea

31

£19,500,000

£375,000

Jadon Sancho

21

£18,200,000

£350,000

Raphael Varane

28

£17,680,000

£340,000

Paul Pogba

28

£15,080,000

£290,000

Edinson Cavani

34

£13,000,000

£250,000

Anthony Martial

25

£13,000,000

£250,000

Marcus Rashford

24

£10,400,000

£200,000

Harry Maguire

28

£9,875,000

£189,904

Bruno Fernandes

27

£9,360,000

£180,000

Juan Mata

33

£8,320,000

£160,000

Luke Shaw

26

£7,800,000

£150,000

Fred

28

£6,240,000

£120,000

Victor Lindelof

27

£6,240,000

£120,000

Nemanja Matic

33

£6,240,000

£120,000

Donny van de Beek

24

£6,240,000

£120,000

Dean Henderson

24

£5,200,000

£100,000

Alex Telles

28

£4,840,000

£93,077

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

24

£4,680,000

£90,000

Eric Bailly

27

£4,160,000

£80,000

Mason Greenwood

20

£3,900,000

£75,000

Phil Jones

29

£3,900,000

£75,000

Jesse Lingard

28

£3,900,000

£75,000

Diogo Dalot

22

£1,300,000

£25,000

Scott McTominay

24

£1,040,000

£20,000

Teden Mengi

19

£31,200

£600

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Read More

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Manchester United
Non LFC

Reported Manchester United Player Salaries - 2021/22 Premier League Season

32 seconds ago
Bruno Lage
Match Coverage

Wolves vs Liverpool: Manager Match Up - Bruno Lage And Jurgen Klopp

46 minutes ago
Ousmane Dembele
Transfers

'He's Better Than Kylian Mbappe' - Barcelona President Joan Laporta On 24 Year Old Liverpool Target

1 hour ago
Molineux Stadium Wolves
Match Coverage

Wolves v Liverpool: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

2 hours ago
Rafa Benitez
Match Coverage

Everton v Liverpool: Five Things We Learned: Andy Robertson Is Back, The City Is Red, Mohamed Salah Is World's Best

2 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate
Interviews

‘He Is Just a Human Like Me’ - Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate on Facing Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

4 hours ago
Joe Gomez
Match Coverage

Wolves v Liverpool: Team News - Jurgen Klopp Update On Naby Keita And Joe Gomez

5 hours ago
Karim Benzema
Transfers

Report: Liverpool's Interest In Karim Benzema Dependent On Erling Haaland Future

6 hours ago