Skip to main content

Twitter Reacts To News That Darwin Nunez Agrees To Liverpool Transfer | Benfica Star Anfield Bound?

Reports from Uruguay claim that the Benfica star has agreed to sign for Liverpool this summer. Twitter has reacted to this news.

Divock Origi scored to put Liverpool up 2-0 against Everton this weekend. 

After the match, Jurgen Klopp poured out his heart and made it clear that he will miss the Belgian striker.

"I will never ever miss a player more than Divock Origi, he'll explode wherever he goes, he is a world-class striker."

Jurgen Klopp on Divock Origi's Liverpool exit.

With the striker almost certain to join AC Milan this summer, Liverpool will no doubt be in the market for a new striker.

This could be why Liverpool has been heavily linked with Benfica star Darwin Nunez. The Merseyside outlet has reportedly gone as far as to agree to personal terms with the Uruguayan forward.

For an in-depth analysis of whether Liverpool should sign Nunez watch the video below. 

After the news broke earlier today, Twitter exploded with different reactions.

Darwin Nunez To Liverpool? 

Darwin Nunez

After the news broke, Liverpool supporters revealed their different reactions. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Some were curious about what the arrival of Nunez would mean for Diogo Jota.

Others were quick to compare the two forwards.

Some people admit that they just don't understand the move.

One former Liverpool player even weighed in, comparing Liverpool's attack to Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Many Liverpool supporters are desperate for Liverpool to sign the Benfica man.

One Twitter user said that Liverpool's move for Nunez is due to Manchester City and Pep Guardiola signing Erling Haaland. 

Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but watch for more news to come out.

Stay tuned in to the latest news by checking our website for updates on the situation.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Divock Origi
Match Coverage

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Everton - Player Ratings | Divock Origi Crushes The Blues Again!

By Drew Alexander Ross12 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Journalist Gives Liverpool Fans The News They All Want After Interview With Mohamed Salah Regarding His Contract

By Damon Carr24 minutes ago
Divock Origi
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Everton | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Origi Helps Reds To Merseyside Derby Win

By Neil Andrew30 minutes ago
Divock Origi
Quotes

'He Is A World-Class Striker' - Jurgen Klopp On Divock Origi As Belgian Helps Turn Merseyside Derby In Liverpool's Favour

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Report: Darwin Nunez Agrees To Liverpool Transfer | Jurgen Klopp Requested The Benfica Forward

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
News

Report: Liverpool Considering New Shirt Sponsor From Crypto Sector To Take Place Of Standard Chartered

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Andy Robertson
Quotes

'One Of The Best...This League's Ever Seen' - Trent Alexander-Arnold on Liverpool Teammate

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

'Mane Is A Fool For Running The Risk' - Former Referee On Liverpool Striker's Flashpoint In Merseyside Derby Victory Over Everton

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago