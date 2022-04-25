Twitter Reacts To News That Darwin Nunez Agrees To Liverpool Transfer | Benfica Star Anfield Bound?

Reports from Uruguay claim that the Benfica star has agreed to sign for Liverpool this summer. Twitter has reacted to this news.

Divock Origi scored to put Liverpool up 2-0 against Everton this weekend.

After the match, Jurgen Klopp poured out his heart and made it clear that he will miss the Belgian striker.

"I will never ever miss a player more than Divock Origi, he'll explode wherever he goes, he is a world-class striker." Jurgen Klopp on Divock Origi's Liverpool exit.

With the striker almost certain to join AC Milan this summer, Liverpool will no doubt be in the market for a new striker.

This could be why Liverpool has been heavily linked with Benfica star Darwin Nunez. The Merseyside outlet has reportedly gone as far as to agree to personal terms with the Uruguayan forward.

After the news broke earlier today, Twitter exploded with different reactions.

Darwin Nunez To Liverpool?

IMAGO / NurPhoto

After the news broke, Liverpool supporters revealed their different reactions.

Some were curious about what the arrival of Nunez would mean for Diogo Jota.

Others were quick to compare the two forwards.

Some people admit that they just don't understand the move.

One former Liverpool player even weighed in, comparing Liverpool's attack to Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Many Liverpool supporters are desperate for Liverpool to sign the Benfica man.

One Twitter user said that Liverpool's move for Nunez is due to Manchester City and Pep Guardiola signing Erling Haaland.

Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but watch for more news to come out.

