Five Things We Learned: Leeds United 0-4 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League with a crucial 4-0 victory against Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday evening.

Pep Guardiola's men made it four wins on the trot with a convincing win against tough opposition as goals from Rodri, Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho took the Premier League champions back to the top of the pile after Liverpool secured a narrow win away at Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

Despite being far from their usual, flowing best for much of the first-half, City broke the deadlock when Rodri expertly headed in from a Phil Foden free-kick to take his tally to five goals across all competitions for the Blues this season.

City were in complete control of proceedings following the interval, and were soon two up after Ruben Dias won the initial header from Foden's corner to set up Nathan Ake, who steered the ball home to give his some some breathing room.

The red-hot Gabriel Jesus made it three as the Brazilian latched onto a pinpoint through ball from Foden and finished ruthlessly to put the game to bed, grabbing his sixth goal in his last three games as a result, before Fernandinho added a fourth in stoppage time.

Here are five things City Xtra learnt from Manchester City's dominant win in west Yorkshire on Saturday evening-

1. Phil Foden hands City boost for Madrid

IMAGO / News Images After Kevin De Bruyne's match winning performance against Real Madrid in the opening leg of City's Champions League semi-final tie in midweek, Guardiola decided to rest the Belgian and turned to young but mature Phil Foden as his architect-in-chief against Leeds. Foden repaid his manager's trust yet again in exemplary fashion with a dominant display in the number ten position, with the 21-year-old playing key roles in his side's first three goals and helping City control the game in the final third. With De Bruyne set to return to the lineup at the Santiago Bernanbeu on Wednesday, Foden is likely to move over to the left side of attack, where he flourished against the newly crowned La Liga champions in the first leg. 2. Nathan Ake proves his worth once again IMAGO / News Images Despite often being widely underrated and even linked with a potential exit from the Etihad Stadium since his arrival from Bournemouth in 2020, Nathan Ake has been one of Manchester City's unsung heroes since the start of the campaign. Amidst the injury crisis at the back that has seen Ruben Dias spend six weeks on the sidelines and Kyle Walker and John Stones in doubt to face Real Madrid on Tuesday, Ake has filled in wherever and whenever required and been consistently solid since the turn of the year. From his goal-line clearance against Arsenal on New Year's Day to an assured defensive showing against relegation-threatened Leeds on Saturday, Ake deserves all the plaudits coming his way as it is nowhere near an easy job to come into the City side and perform to the levels he has been, week-in week-out. 3. Gabriel Jesus hitting form at just the right time IMAGO / News Images Ever since it was reported that Gabriel Jesus would be open to a potential summer move to Arsenal amid increasing belief that Manchester City will soon finalise a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, the Brazilian just hasn't been able to stop scoring. Guardiola is likely to stick with City's number nine against Real Madrid again next week - which shows the trust the Catalan has in the attacker and the improvement in front of goal Jesus has displayed in recent weeks. Whether it will see City decide against sanctioning a sale for Jesus and instead offer him a new contract or not, Jesus is hitting form at just the right time to finish the season on a high to get his desired move in the summer and stake a serious claim for the Brazil National Team for the World Cup in Qatar. 4. Guardiola's set-piece Blues

Often criticised for their lack of goals from dead-ball positions under Guardiola, City set themselves clear of the rest by notching their 18th goal from a set-piece of the Premier League campaign against Leeds on Saturday - a league-high tally.

Whilst there was a stark contrast in the quality possessed by the two sides at Elland Road, City took their chances and were efficient from set-pieces, and with De Bruyne and Mahrez set to come back into the side against Madrid on Wednesday, City could benefit from a different goalscoring avenue.

5. Pep not repeating his mistakes of old

If one analyses Pep Guardiola's tenure at Manchester City, their shortcomings in the Champions League year-in, year-out could be pointed towards some rather questionable calls made by the manager in his selection at some stage of the campaign.

However, with just five league games to get over the finishing line, Guardiola is not resting easy and is managing his troops commendably amidst what has been a tough time of late in terms of fitness issues in defence for the Premier League champions.

With Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez all rested against Leeds on Saturday, City can seal their berth in the Champions League final for the second season running by getting the job done against a buoyant Real Madrid side in Spain next week.

