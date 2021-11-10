Exclusive: Fresh Transfer Rumours Concerning Manchester City Star Riyad Mahrez Labelled as 'Fake'

A new report from France this week discussing the possibility of a January transfer for Riyad Mahrez has been dismissed and labelled as 'fake', City Xtra have been told.

It was reported on Wednesday morning by Santi Aouna of Footmercato that whilst Riyad Mahrez has been 'decisive' for Manchester City but not an 'essential' member of the team, the forward could leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.

The report, which has gained plenty of publicity amongst fans of two major European clubs, looked into who could be a potential suitor for the services of the three-time Premier League winner, drawing on previous information.

It was subsequently stated by Aouna that both La Liga's Real Madrid and Ligue 1's Paris Saint-Germain had shown previous interest in Mahrez, and both clubs 'still appreciate his profile'.

However, the legitimacy of the report has been scrutinised.

City Xtra has been told by the player that the report concerning his future is 'fake' and that there is no chance of him leaving the club in the upcoming transfer window.

So far this season, Mahrez has been shining for Pep Guardiola's team once again, leading the way in the club's goalscoring charts with eight goals - three more than any other player in the first-team squad.

It has been a continuation of his form that took Manchester City to their first ever Champions League final towards the end of the previous season, when Mahrez scored three goals across two-legs to dispatch of Paris Saint-Germain at the semi-final stage.

However despite his impressive goalscoring form this season, Mahrez has seen his game time significantly limited, often finding himself restricted to games of lesser importance, cup competitions, and substitute appearances - despite his goalscoring record so far.

With the hectic winter schedule just around the corner, many are expecting that to change, as City will undoubtedly have to call on all of their star players to drive through the busy December period.

