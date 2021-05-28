John Stones Opens Up on Resurgence at Man City and Looks Ahead to Chelsea Clash

John Stones credited a change in mindset for his much-improved campaign with Manchester City this season, speaking ahead of the Champions League final against Chelsea on Saturday.

It was only a season ago when John Stones' future with Manchester City seemed uncertain.

The English international missed a multitude of fixtures in all competitions due to injuries and became an outcast among the team's defensive unit. More so, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola rarely looked to Stones to start in the team's biggest matches, which was noted by his mere one appearance in the Champions League.

The script flipped for John Stones this season.

The 27-year-old regained his form and emerged as a staple in Manchester City's must-win fixtures, such as with his five appearances so far in this season's Champions League knock-out stage.

READ MORE: 2021/2022 Man City home kit leaked on PUMA website

READ MORE: Harry Kane to Man City for £100M+ labelled 'real possibility'

In speaking exclusively to the Mirror ahead of the Champions League final, Stones recounted just how he pushed himself to once again become a clear-cut starter on the team.

"I wanted to prove to myself - no-one else - prove to myself that I deserve to be where I am,” Stones said. "Also to my teammates. I wanted to show what I could bring to the team.

"I had to come out of a situation that I didn't want to be in. That no footballer wants to be in, not playing or not contributing. So I went away and looked at everything and fought hard to get back into the team. That comes with them playing well and playing consistently."

“I'm extremely proud of myself, but I couldn't have done it without other people and my teammates."

A Champions League final showdown against Chelsea awaits John Stones and his Manchester City side.

As he further detailed, meeting Chelsea the fourth time this season will be a notable challenge for the reigning Premier League winners.

READ MORE: Agent reveals Man City possibility to client during restaurant meeting

READ MORE: Kyle Walker reveals Man City 'turmoil' following defeats

"We’ve played each other three times this year, four at the weekend," Stones said. "It will be something that we are used to - but not used to."

“A different environment, a different feeling, but have more knowledge on them maybe than teams in other countries.”

John Stones will be aiming to win the ninth trophy of his Manchester City career so far when he, as expected, steps out on to the field in Porto. The Champions League would essentially be the final piece in a very shiny jigsaw, standing alongside three Premier League titles and various other domestic honours.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra