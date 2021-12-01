Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    Kyle Walker Heaps Praise on Man City Star Who Helped Him 'Understand Football So Much Better'

    Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has praised Pep Guardiola for the impact he has had on his career since joining the club four years ago.
    Since joining Manchester City from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2017, Kyle Walker hasn't just won 10 trophies during his stay, he has also vastly improved as a footballer and as an overall professional. 

    Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, the England international has spoken very highly of Pep Guardiola.

    Walker began, "He's the one who has made me understand football so much better," as many players have previously noted about the genius of the Catalan. 

    "Do I think I could have played in a back three, five years ago? Definitely not," the right-back continued.

    Walker continued, "I think my understanding of the game, my knowledge of the game - where the press is going to come from, learning to go into the midfield, to balance it off people, come in to receive the ball at the correct angle."

    "So many little things you don't really hear of."

    It is certainly interesting to hear Walker add about him 'learning to go into midfield,' as football analysts have constantly noticed Guardiola's style of having inverted full-backs to retain ball possession and overload the midfield. 

    The 31-year-old goes on to mention almost every element of his game being improved by the Catalan - including his media training.

    Later, Walker went on to compare the differences between Guardiola and England manager Gareth Southgate, and how he hopes to keep playing football for a long time yet. 

    Based purely on his recent performances, , think Walker will have to worry about being dropped any time soon.

