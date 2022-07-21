Skip to main content

Report: Erling Haaland Put On Individual Training Programme To Find Full Fitness

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been put on an individual training plan in order to try and find full fitness before Manchester City's opening game against West Ham on August 7th. Manchester City and the player himself are cautious about getting him back to full fitness.

Haaland didn't appear last night for City in their 2-1 win against Club America, and Pep Guardiola has said he may only get a few minutes in the friendly against Bayern Munich.

According to Ben Ransom from Sky Sports News, Erling Haaland has been put on an individual training plan in order to help him regain full fitness before Manchester City's Premier League campaign starts.

City have one more pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich on July 24th and then have the annual curtain raiser for the league season when they take on Liverpool in the Community Shield in the King Power Stadium on July 30th.

Erling Haaland missed 16 games through injury for Borussia Dortmund last season. The injuries were all muscle related, with the longest run of games being seven for a hip flexor issue.

Manchester City are cautious not to let any of the injuries that plagued him last season resurface ahead of the new campaign.

City would have ideally liked more games before they play West Ham on the 7th of August, with the club really only playing two pre-season games. The Liverpool game may be billed a friendly, but the opportunity to win a trophy won't be passed up by either side.

City are hopeful Erling Haaland can hit the ground running this season and show the goal scoring prowess that has made him one of the most feared attackers in world football.

