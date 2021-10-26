From Italy: Barcelona Star Midfielder 'Appeals' to Man City and Bayern Munich

A new report has linked Manchester City and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich with a sensational move for FC Barcelona's star defensive midfielder, Frenkie de Jong.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is well-known to be a man who loves his midfielders and owing to this, it is a common occurrence to see the club being linked with some of the best midfield players in the world.

The Catalan coach is understood to like players who can keep the ball under pressure, and once remarked, “Having the ball is the best way to defend and the players have to keep the ball in difficult circumstances”.

With this in mind, a new report from Italy has relayed that Manchester City are keeping tabs on one of La Liga’s most talented midfield players.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola makes admission on Raheem Sterling's form

READ MORE: Chelsea star 'in talks' with Man City amid contract uncertainty

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong ‘appeals’ to Manchester City, and owing to this report, it is claimed that the club are monitoring the 24-year-old’s situation at the Camp Nou.

The Dutch international joined the Blaugrana in 2019 from Ajax for a fee in the region of €75 million, and as his current deal runs until the summer of 2026, Barcelona would likely command a hefty fee to part with the versatile midfielder.

Following on, Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent months amid growing uncertainty surrounding his future in Manchester, and should the Catalan side look to pursue the winger, they could potentially consider a swap deal.

READ MORE: Man City officials send scouts to Benfica vs Bayern Munich games

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola hits back at Sky Sports reporters

The futures of several of Manchester City’s midfielders are currently uncertain such as Bernardo Silva – who requested to leave the club in the previous two summer transfer windows, and consequently Frenkie de Jong could represent an adequate replacement should the Portuguese international leave the club next year.

Club captain Fernandinho is believed by many to be set to depart next summer when the then 37 year-old’s contract will expire, and it is plausible that Manchester City may look to acquire a player capable of operating as a holding midfielder.

In 2020, Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail reported that de Jong was ‘the central midfielder that Manchester City wanted to take over from Fernandinho’ and due to the uncertain futures of both the Brazilian and Bernardo Silva, City reigniting their interest in the Dutchman is a possibility.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra