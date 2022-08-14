Ilkay Gundogan Named Manchester City Club Captain

Ilkay Gundogan has been named Manchester City club captain ahead of the new season, with his fellow team-mates and staff voting him for the role.

The German effectively won Manchester City the Premier League last season, and has been gifted with the captaincy for his years of service and leadership skills ahead of the new season.

The midfielder scored his 50th goal for the club yesterday, and won the man of the match award as Manchester City ran out 4-0 winners.

Ilkay Gundogan is the new Manchester City captain. IMAGO / Sportimage

Ilkay Gundogan is the new Manchester City captain, and as Mike McGrath reported earlier today, Kevin De Bruyne is his second in command.

Ilkay Gundogan will take the reigns of club captain ahead of the new season, taking over from club legend Fernandinho who left the club this summer to move back to Brazil.

The German midfielder has been brilliant for the club since joining, playing 254 games and scoring 50 goals. Ilkay Gundogan has also contributed to 33 assists during his time at the club.

The most important goals he has contributed to are arguably the two he scored to win the league in the final game last season.

Ilkay Gundogan is reportedly also being offered a new contract at the club, so the rumours of the player leaving are now quite evidently put to bed, he will certainly stay at the club this season.

Is Ilkay Gundogan a good choice for Manchester City captain?

