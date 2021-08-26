Manchester City and Cristiano Ronaldo Reach 'Total Agreement' With Official Bid Expected On Friday

Manchester City will seek to close out a deal for Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, with the two parties having reached a "total agreement", according to the latest information.

City, who failed to land their number one target Harry Kane just a few days ago, are now on the verge of signing five-time Ballon d'Or winner and former Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo.

A flurry of reports on Thursday night suggested that the 36 year-old will make a sensational transfer to the reigning Premier League Champions, with journalist Alfredo Pedulla reporting that there is now a 'total agreement' in place between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City.

The journalist goes on to claim that a 'conference call' got underway between Ronaldo's super agent, Jorge Mendes, and Manchester City officials in order to get the green light for the transfer.

Many had suggested that the prospect of a transfer fee may be a stumbling block in negotiations, however Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Manchester City will make a €30 million offer on Friday - a bid which the Sky Italia journalist says the Serie A giants will accept.

Ronaldo, who had 31 direct goal involvements in 33 Serie A appearances last season, joined Juventus is 2018 for €112 million.

The Portuguese forward, who spent several years at Manchester United, has already emptied his locker at Juventus according to Di Marzio, who also reports that Ronaldo will say goodbye to his teammates on Friday.

It is unlikely that a transfer will be completed in time for Manchester City's Premier League match against Arsenal on Saturday, although Ronaldo is said to have told Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri that he will not play for the Italian club again.

Should Manchester City complete the signing of the 36 year-old, then the Blues can look forward to reigniting the rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi, after City were drawn with PSG in the Champion League group stages.

