CFL 2024 Season Week 3 Game Preview: BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Not since 2016 have the Winnipeg Blue Bombers started 0-2 in a season, but that is the situation they find themselves in as they face the BC Lions (1-1) on Friday night.
BC had plenty to celebrate last week with 50 Cent performing at BC Place and the Lions'26-17 victory over the Calgary Stampeders. Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. threw for 277 yards and scored three total touchdowns in the win.
The Bombers are not quite in panic mode after two straight losses, but there are several questions surrounding the team. Quarterback Zach Collaros still hasn’t scored a touchdown and the defense has given up too many big pass plays in the secondary.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Blue Bombers -2.5, O/U 51
Date/Location: Friday, June 21, 2024, at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Kickoff Time: 8:30 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Cloudy, 24 degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
BC will be without receiver Jevon Cottoy, who is out with a hamstring injury. Three other players showed up on the injury report but will be available to play, including defensive back Ciante Evans (personal matter), defensive back Patrice Rene (ankle) and offensive lineman George Una (healthy scratch).
Winnipeg has three players who are listed as questionable for the game. Running back Brady Oliveira (knee) was on the team’s depth chart but as a backup to Johnny Augustine. Defensive back Deatrick Nichols (shoulder) is also questionable but was not listed on the depth chart and may not play. Linebacker Kyrie Wilson (ankle) is listed as a starter and should participate.
Keys to Victory
BC’s defense needs to pressure Collaros and force Winnipeg to run the ball to throw off the offense. Adams needs to take fewer hits to let him sling the ball around in the pocket. Getting running back William Stanback more touches would help balance out the offense.
Protection up front for Winnipeg is key as Collaros needs to get into a rhythm early but has not had the pass protection to do it. Collaros’ receivers need to step up as well. The unit is already responsible for too many drops in this young season. Cornerbacks Terrell Bonds and Tyrell Ford have a tall task against the Lions' wide receivers and need to press up on them to avoid big passes down the field.
Prediction
Winnipeg has been great at Princess Auto Stadium over the past couple of seasons but stumbled against the Montreal Alouettes in Week 1. This season has not gone according to plan and it’s only going to get tougher in the coming weeks. The Lions bounced back last week with a win and look to keep the momentum going. This will be a close game that will come down to turnovers, and Winnipeg has lost that battle two straight weeks.
BC Lions 27, Winnipeg Blue Bombers 21
