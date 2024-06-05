CFL 2024 Season Preview: Will Winnipeg Blue Bombers Break Grey Cup Losing Streak?
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have been the model of success dating back to 2016 having made the CFL playoffs seven straight seasons. That includes four straight seasons in the Grey Cup as they won it in 2019 and 2021. Things have not been as favorable for the Bombers as the team has lost in the last two Grey Cups in 2022 and 2023.
It was smooth sailing during the 2023 season that saw the team only lose four games. The longest winning streak the team went on was between Week 7 and Week 12 when they won five straight games. Winnipeg won the West Division and finished with a 14-4 record, finishing the season on a four-game winning streak.
After a bye week in the West semifinal, the Bombers rolled through the BC Lions 24-13 in the West Final for the second straight season to get into the Grey Cup. The Bombers would blow a 10-point halftime lead in the Grey Cup to fall to the Montreal Alouettes on a game-winning touchdown with 13 seconds left.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers 2024 Outlook
The good news for the Bombers this offseason is they were able to retain their top two offensive weapons in running back Brady Oliveira and wide receiver Dalton Schoen. Those two give quarterback Zach Collaros some security blankets to get the job done.
With winning comes turnover and Winnipeg took some lumps losing talent. Top defensive back Demerio Houston is in Calgary with the Stampeders. They also lost their top offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. To close it out, defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat and special teamer Mike Miller retired during the offseason.
Winnipeg still has one of the most talented rosters in the CFL and should be contenders to return to a fifth straight Grey Cup. Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea has turned this Winnipeg team into consistent winners.
Their biggest competition going into the season will be the Als and the BC Lions. If Winnipeg can continue its dominance over the Lions and get revenge on Montreal, this is a team poised to win it all.
