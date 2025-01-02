CFL

CFL Players Spend New Year's Eve at NFL Workouts

Six CFL players got workouts with the NFL on New Year's Eve.

Nov 17, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Ralph Holley (99) holds the Grey Cup after the win Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images
Before ringing in the new year, six CFL players continued their journey to the NFL with separate workouts.

On Tuesday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported that several NFL teams had hosted CFL players for workouts, including the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons. The Toronto Argonauts led the way with two of the six players coming from their team.

CFL players will have to wait until January 6 to sign with the NFL team as that will be the official conclusion to the regular season. Here's a look at the CFL players who got NFL workouts.

Buffalo Bills

Winnipeg Blue Bombers DB Tyrell Ford

Toronto Argonauts WR Makai Polk

Ford and Polk both have already participated in NFL workouts, with Ford visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers and Polk working out with the Steelers and the Denver Broncos.

Last year for Winnipeg, Ford had 55 total tackles and seven interceptions and was named to his first All-CFL team in 2024. Polk concluded his first CFL season with 61 receptions for 1,024 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games. After the season, Polk was also named as a Divisional All-CFL selection.

Minnesota Vikings

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders OT Trevor Reid
  • Edmonton Elks Punter Jake Julien
  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats Punter Nik Constantinou

Reid finished up his first season in the CFL with the Riders as the starter at left tackle. Julien was named to the All-CFL team after leading the league with an average punt of 54 yards. Constantinou averaged 47.1 yards per punt with the Tiger-Cats in 2024.

Atlanta Falcons

Toronto Argonauts DL Ralph Holley

Holley also received an NFL workout with the Pittsburgh Steelers last month. He had a breakout rookie season, making 22 tackles and a team-high eight sacks. His performance helped Toronto capture the Grey Cup this past season over the Bombers.

