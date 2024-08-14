Could Former CFL All-Star Receiver Return to Montreal?
Nathan Rourke might not be the only recently-cut Atlanta Falcons player to return to the CFL.
The Falcons released wide receiver Austin Mack on Monday after just one preseason game with the team. Mack had one target against the Miami Dolphins, but no catches were made.
The Alouettes announced Tuesday that the former wide receiver could return to the blue and red uniforms this season. General manager Danny Maciocia said he spoke with Mack about a possible return to the team.
“I had a chance to talk to him,” Maciocia said. “He’s going to take time to see if there are any other NFL teams interested in his services. We should have a better idea over the next few days. But we always kept in contact with him, even when he was in Atlanta. I know how he feels about the Alouettes, but I know he has a desire to play in the NFL.
Maciocia said the team will be preaching patience with Mack as he decides whether he wants to come back for this season.
“I think we’re like a second family for him, but I know that he has the desire to play in the NFL, so we have to respect all that. We’ll be patient with him.”
In his rookie season last year, Mack caught 78 passes for 1,154 yards and four touchdowns. He was named to the CFL All-Star team and helped the Alouettes win the Grey Cup. His performance landed him on the Falcons’ roster back in January. Montreal owns his rights until February 2025.
Mack rejoining Montreal could help the team as the Als are dealing with the possible absence of their star receiver Tyson Philpot, who has a lower-body injury. The severity of Philpot’s injury is not known, and his status is up in the air.
Montreal hits the field Friday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders
