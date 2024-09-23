CFL

Who Starred in Week 16? Top CFL Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams

SI.com looks at the top offensive, defensive and special teams players for Week 16 of the 2024 CFL season.

Jun 16, 2024; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Hamilton Tiger Cats kicker Marc Liegghio (33) kicks a field goal with placeholder Nik Constantinou (31) again the Saskatchewan Rough Riders at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-Imagn Images
Jun 16, 2024; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Hamilton Tiger Cats kicker Marc Liegghio (33) kicks a field goal with placeholder Nik Constantinou (31) again the Saskatchewan Rough Riders at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-Imagn Images
Week 16 of the CFL season left fans with more questions about who will make the playoffs after the Montreal Alouettes remained the only team to clinch a postseason berth. The eight other spots for a chance to win the Grey Cup are still up for grabs. One thing that was not uncertain was the dominant performances from multiple players throughout the weekend.

Here’s SI.com’s top performers of Week 16 in the CFL on offense, defense and special teams.

SI.com’s Players of the Week

Offensive Player of the Week: Saskatchewan Roughriders RB Ryquell Armstead

Saskatchewan Roughriders
Roughriders running back Ryquell Armstead finds running room during Saskatchewan’s win over Calgary on Friday night. Saskatchewan Roughriders /

Every run that Ryqell Armstead had for the Riders in their 37-29 win over the Calgary Stampeders was positive and chunk plays. Three of Armstead’s runs were more than 10 yards, including a 39-yard run, as he finished with 207 yards on 25 carries. While he didn’t score a major in the game, Armstead was the driving force for Saskatchewan, winning the time of possession and controlling the game.

Defensive Player of the Week: Winnipeg Blue Bombers LB Tony Jones

Photo by Heywood Yu /The Canadian Press
Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Brandon Alexander (37), linebacker Tony Jones (33), and defensive lineman Celestin Haba (45) celebrate after Jones prevented the Saskatchewan Roughriders from scoring a two-point conversion during the second half of CFL football action in Regina, on Sept. 1, 2024. Photo by Heywood Yu /The Canadian Press /

The Bombers defense has been the best in the league all season and with the season-ending injury to Adam Bighill, Tony Jones stepped up and became Winnipeg’s playmaker. Jones finished with team-high six defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble in the Bombers’ win over the Edmonton Elks. Winnipeg will look for Jones to continue to lead by example on the field as the team rolls through its six-game winning streak.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Hamilton Tiger-Cats K Marc Liegghio

Adrian Wyld/CP
Hamilton Tiger-Cats kicker Marc Liegghio misses a touchdown conversion during first half CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks, Friday, July 28, 2023 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/CP) /

Hamilton’s offense moved down the field easily in its win over the Toronto Argonauts, but the Tiger-Cats needed kicker Marc Liegghio to help lift them to a two-point win. Liegghio made all six field goals, including the game-winning 48-yard field goal to seal the victory. He has been near automatic all season and has played a role in the Tiger-Cats being in the thick of the playoff hunt.

