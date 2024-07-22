Who Starred in Week 7? CFL’s Top Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
Defenses around the CFL rose and had solid performances throughout the weekend. No offense scored 30 points for the first time this season, but plenty of individual talent across the four games helped their teams win in Week 7.
Here are the top performers from Week 7 in the CFL.
SI.com’s Players of the Week
Offensive Player of the Week: Calgary Stampeders QB Jake Maier
The best quarterback performance of the weekend came from Jake Maier, who led Calgary to an impressive 25-24 win over the BC Lions on Sunday night. Maier completed nearly 80% of his passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns. He was efficient and accurate with the football, proving he could make all the throws. Now, it’s about him being more consistent.
Defensive Player of the Week: Ottawa Redblacks CB Deandre Lamont
Ottawa was on the right side of the demanding home win over the Edmonton Elks. Defensive players were the stars of the weekend, with cornerback Deandre Lamont leading the way for the Redblacks. Lamont led the team in tackles with nine and had an interception, but more importantly, he helped shut down the Edmonton passing game.
Special Teams Player of the Week: Hamilton Tiger-Cats Punter Nik Constantinou
Hamilton picked up a much-needed win over the Toronto Argonauts, with special teams playing a significant factor. Punter Nick Constantinou had one of his best games of the season as he was called on to make nine punts. Constantinou made the most of his opportunities, averaging 52.1 yards per punt with a long of 68 yards.
