Stellar, Standard & Subpar: WR Ethon Williams

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview wide receiver Ethon Williams.

Williams, came to Boston College from Annapolis, Maryland in 2019 as a three star receiver who's only other major offer was West Virginia. Once on campus he immediately started to get people's attention. During last year's summer practices one staff member told me "Keep an eye on Ethon Williams". Williams had a role last season, albeit a small one, catching three balls for 56 yards.

Now with a new passing offense, and a quarterback who will get him the ball more consistently, Williams looks to battle to get on the field. Kobay White, Zay Flowers and Jaelen Gill most likely will be the top three wide outs on the team, but don't count out Williams. He's a strong receiver with good size, and the ability to go up and grab passes.

Stellar

Williams finds his role on the team, and becomes a solid receiver under Frank Cignetti Jr. He hits double digits (close to 20) in catches, and also grabs his first couple of NCAA touchdowns. Does a nice job with his time on the field and sets himself up to climb the depth chart in 2021.

Standard

Williams has a nice season, with around 10-12 catches, and has his first NFL touchdown. While the offense is more focused on White and Flowers, you see glimpses of what Williams could do.

Subpar

Williams plays, but isn't much of a factor. Players like CJ Lewis and Taji Johnson show up more on the stat sheet.

What kind of season do you expect from Ethon Williams?

Check out our other player previews!



#80 TE Hunter Long

#78 OL Tyler Vrabel

#77 OL Zion Johnson

#74 OL Finn Dirstine

#73 OL Christian Mahogany

#72 OL Alec Lindstrom

#71 OL Nate Emer

#67 OL Jake Conley

#64 OL Ben Petrula

#55 LB Isaiah McDuffie

#52 DL Mike Ciaffoni

#51 LB Hugh Davis

#46 LS Aidan Livingston

#44 DL Brandon Barlow

#42 LB Vinny DePalma

#41 K Aaron Boumerhi

#35 DB Jalen Williams

#34 LB Joe Sparacio

#33 DB Connor Grieco

#33 RB Javian Dayne

#39 DB Steve Lubischer

#28 LB John Lamot

#27 DB Josh DeBerry

#26 RB David Bailey

#24 RB Patrick Garwo

#23 RB Travis Levy

#20 DB Elijah Jones

#18 DB Mike Palmer

#17 WR Bryce Sebastian

#16 TE/DE Joey Luchetti

#15 TE Danny Dalton

#14 LB Max Richardson

#14 QB Sam Johnson IV

#11 WR CJ Lewis

#10 QB Daelen Menard

#10 CB Brandon Sebastian

#9 WR Kobay White

#8 DB Jahmin Muse

#7 QB Matt Valecce

#7 CB Tate Haynes

#6 QB Dennis Grosel

#5 QB Phil Jurkovec

#4 WR Zay Flowers

#3 CB Jason Maitre.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

(Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com)