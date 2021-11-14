Watch: Mike Leach Talks Mississippi State's Record-Breaking Comeback Win Over Auburn

Mississippi State (6-4) got back to the right side of the win column on Saturday in a huge way, coming back from a 25-point deficit to defeat Auburn, 43-34 in the largest comeback in Bulldogs history.

MSU did its fair share of sputtering in the first half as quarterback Will Rogers had some struggles with accuracy and the offense had trouble establishing a rhythm, while the defense was allowing quarterback Bo Nix and the Auburn offense to do pretty much anything they wanted.

But in the second half, the Bulldogs looked like a transformed team as they put up 40 unanswered points against Auburn before going on to secure the win. So, what exactly changed.

According to MSU head coach Mike Leach, the answer is quite simple.

“I think the biggest thing is we didn’t get discouraged by the first half and that would have been easy to do," Leach said.

"I was proud of our guys they didn’t get discouraged and they stuck together. Coming out of the second half, I thought the biggest thing was that they played better. That first half we played tentative and played not to lose. As we played aggressively, we executed better. As simple as it sounds, we just played faster. I’m not talking about getting up to the ball faster, we just got lined up and ready to play. They’ll get lined up and they have too much to be thinking about and I don’t think they need to be thinking because we did all that in practice."

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say about the Bulldogs' victory: