Mississippi State Soccer Notches Historic SEC Tournament Victory over Texas A&M

Mississippi State's soccer program made history on Sunday evening, as it recorded its first ever SEC Tournament victory.

The No. 8-seeded Bulldogs (10-4-4) took down No. 9-seeded Texas A&M (9-6-5) by a score of 2-1 in overtime to advance and keep their historic soccer season alive. The program has not recorded a postseason tournament victory since its establishment in 1995.

Gwen Mummert scored the first goal of the evening roughly 37 minutes into the matchup on a close shot that bounced into the lower left corner of the net. Juliet Moore was credited with the assist. A&M was able to net the equalizer with just four minutes remaining in the contest on a goal by Mia Pante. As the seconds expired, the two teams were still tied at one goal apiece and headed into overtime.

With less than a minute remaining in the first period of overtime, Jojo Ngongo recorded what would ultimately become the game-winning goal. The graduate student out of UTEP headed her first goal of the year into the bottom right corner of the net off of an assist from freshman Maggie Wadsworth.

Goalkeeper Mac Titus recorded nine saves in the game, including a set of back-to-back saves just after the start of the second half. The sophomore has been a pivotal part of the lineup since stepping into the role after an injury to fellow goalkeeper Maddy Anderson on Oct. 6.

Mississippi State will now face No. 1-seeded Alabama in the quarterfinals on Tuesday evening. The game will begin at 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in Pensacola, Florida.