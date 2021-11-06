Watch: Highlights From Game 1 of Tennessee Baseball Fall World Series

After going 1-1 in two fall scrimmages against Georgia State and Louisiana Tech, Tony Vitello's BaseVols are holding their Orange and White fall World Series Friday, November 5–Sunday, November 7.

During the first game on Friday, the Orange team had their way with the White, winning 10-2.

Highlights from the home, or Orange, team's victory are above.

Notable Vols on the winning side were Drew Gilbert, Evan Russell, Kyle Booker and Cortland Lawson, among others. Notable Vols on the away, or White, team were Luc Lipcius, Jordan Beck, Christian Scott and Trey Lipscomb, among others. (See tweet below for full rosters)

The highlight of the Orange team's victory was Drew Gilbert's grand slam in the bottom of the fifth to put the home team up 6-1. Gilbert and co. did not look back as they won by a whopping eight runs.

Game two of the fall World Series is Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET at Smokies Stadium, home of the Tennessee Smokies, in Kodak, Tennessee. (See tweet below)

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics

