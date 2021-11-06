Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Watch: Highlights From Game 1 of Tennessee Baseball Fall World Series

    The BaseVols held the first game of their fall World Series on Friday. Highlights are below
    Author:

    After going 1-1 in two fall scrimmages against Georgia State and Louisiana Tech, Tony Vitello's BaseVols are holding their Orange and White fall World Series Friday, November 5–Sunday, November 7. 

    During the first game on Friday, the Orange team had their way with the White, winning 10-2. 

    Highlights from the home, or Orange, team's victory are above.

    Notable Vols on the winning side were Drew Gilbert, Evan Russell, Kyle Booker and Cortland Lawson, among others. Notable Vols on the away, or White, team were Luc Lipcius, Jordan Beck, Christian Scott and Trey Lipscomb, among others. (See tweet below for full rosters)

    Read More

    The highlight of the Orange team's victory was Drew Gilbert's grand slam in the bottom of the fifth to put the home team up 6-1. Gilbert and co. did not look back as they won by a whopping eight runs. 

    Game two of the fall World Series is Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET at Smokies Stadium, home of the Tennessee Smokies, in Kodak, Tennessee. (See tweet below)

    Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics

    Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    FDcELsKXsAcms19
    Baseball

    Watch: Highlights From Game 1 of Tennessee Baseball Fall World Series

    23 seconds ago
    143E6A6C-BACA-43E4-AB9D-FDD90BB02852
    Recruiting

    Kentucky DB Commit Stewart Still Hearing From Vols, Eyeing Visit

    1 hour ago
    usatsi_17060245_168388329_lowres1
    Football

    How Tennessee Opponents Fared in Week 9

    1 hour ago
    D12ACE70-E5DF-42D4-BE09-68D74E526A70
    Recruiting

    Peach State Edge Josephs Pushing Towards Decision, Talks Vols

    1 hour ago
    FDUH4JNWEAc9l6R
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Highlights From Lady Vols Exhibition Win Over Georgia College

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16767063_168390308_lowres
    Football

    How To Watch, Listen, Stream: Tennessee-Kentucky

    3 hours ago
    7D71B656-7208-42C2-8874-425C15C1EEDB
    Football

    ‘Not the Underdogs’: 2023 Tennessee Target DeSean Bishop Shows and Tells Why Vols Could Be Perfect Fit

    39 minutes ago
    Cade Mays
    Podcasts

    VR2 on SI Podcast: Previewing the Battle of the Border, A Word on the BasketVols

    17 hours ago