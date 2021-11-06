Quick Hitters Exhibition Edition: North Carolina vs. Elizabeth City State

Isaac Schade presents Quick Hitters from No. 19 North Carolina’s 83-55 home exhibition win over Elizabeth City State on Friday evening.

Highlights:

While the first official game of the Hubert Davis era won’t take place until Tuesday, to the new Tar Heel head coach for winning his first public exhibition. Always nice to get that first one under the belt.

It was both odd and yet strangely reassuring to not see Roy Williams in his usual spot but to see Hubert Davis slide over into that head coach’s seat; although Coach Davis rarely sat down throughout the game.

Great to see Vince Carter in attendance tonight. Coach Davis mentioned that Carter addressed the team after the game.

After much off-season speculation about the starting lineup, we got our first answer tonight: Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Kerwin Walton, Dawson Garcia, and Armando Bacot.

Noticeably absent from that lineup is two-year starter Leaky Black. Black still earned the seventh-most minutes on the team with 17. He also started the second half in place of Kerwin Walton.

One more note on the starting lineup: It’s one thing to discuss the starting lineup, but equally (if not more) important to look at who plays starter’s minutes. Bacot, Davis, Garcia, Love, and Brady Manek each played between 21-28 minutes. Walton, although a starter, played just 17 minutes.

It’s also important to point out that we should hesitate before making assumptions that the minutes share in this exhibition game will be doled out the same going forward. Wait until Tuesday, then the tougher non-conference games, and ultimately the ACC season before we start really cementing our ideas about the rotation.

The Tar Heels were likely amped up to go out and face some man-to-man defense and get up and down the court early. But what was waiting for them on the defensive end of the court to start the game? A 1-3-1 zone defense.

Coming out of the under-16:00 media timeout, Brady Manek and Justin McKoy are the first Tar Heels to come off the bench, entering for Love and Garcia. Garcia and Love are next in, spelling Bacot and Walton. Curiously, still no Leaky Black. He ultimately checked in for the first time after the under-12:00 media timeout.

The first 25:00 featured an eight-man rotation: the starting five plus Manek, McKoy and Black.

Carolina opened the first half on a 7-0 run and the second on a 12-0 run. They did give up a bucket off an offensive rebound just before halftime.

If tonight’s game was any true indication of things to come, when both Davis and Love are on the floor, Davis will be the primary ball-handler.

Garcia hits the first bucket of the game – a three – after a Bacot offensive rebound and several passes around the perimeter. Garcia made two in the first eight minutes. One thing to keep in mind about the Marquette transfer: he is a southpaw.

RJ Davis is a pest on defense. In fact, the whole team seems more defensively locked-in. Elizabeth City was obviously able to score, but their buckets were often much more difficult than Carolina’s. On the other side of the ball, Davis remains a scorer. He had a beautiful take with just over 9:00 left in the game.

Back-to-back alley-oops, first from Love to Bacot and then Davis to Bacot in the early going against the zone. Watch out Syracuse!

Great ball movement from Love to Manek to a wide-open Kerwin Walton for three with 1:00 left before halftime. It is exciting to think about how this more spaced-out team will handle ball movement.

There was a nice points distribution, with five players scoring in double-digits, which is difficult when your team scores “only” 83. Dawson Garcia led the way in the scoring column with 17, followed closely by Armando Bacot and Brady Manek with 16 each.

It’s already apparent that these are not your Roy Williams-era Tar Heels in multiple ways, the most glaring of which is three-point shooting. Six different Tar Heels made three-pointers, including Bacot who also made one at Late Night. As a team, Carolina was 9-for-23 behind the arc, good for 39.1%.

On the other hand, something that won’t change is rebounding dominance. The Tar Heels out-rebounded ECSU 49-28. A mark you’ll often see when Carolina has a strong rebounding night: they grabbed more offensive rebounds (19) than their opponent grabbed defensive rebounds (18).

Similar to scoring, rebounding was another area with an even distribution. No Tar Heel had more than seven boards (Bacot and Black) and seven different players had between four and seven. Gang rebounding is an encouraging sign.

Brady Manek is a stat-stuffer: In just 21 minutes he was 5-9 shooting, including 2-5 from deep and 4-7 from the line for 16 points. He added five rebounds, two assists, just one turnover, three blocks, one steal, and drew two offensive fouls. Hubert Davis will take that type of production every night if Manek can provide it.

Beautiful threading of the needle from Black ahead to Garcia for a transition dunk. The pass actually found its way in front of two defenders into Garcia’s arms while he was streaking to the basket. These are the types of plays that will allow Leaky to be at his best for this team.

Anthony Harris checks in for the first time with just under 15:00 to go and wound up playing 12 of those final 15 minutes; often with the ball in his hand. It has been noted that Harris is in line to be the third ball-handler behind Davis and Love.

Styles and Dunn checked in for the first time with around 6:30 left. Styles immediately skies for an impressive rebound, taking the ball away from two of his teammates. In the final minute, he punctuated his night by crossing the lane to grab an offensive board. He missed the put-back but got a tip-dunk out of the deal.

