How The Late Stuart Scott Played A Role In Orlando Magic Landing Penny Hardaway

Shandel Richardson

Dec 2, 2013; Seattle, WA, USA; ESPN broadcaster Stuart Scott on the Monday Night Countdown set before the NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
NBA great Penny Hardaway was on the way to work out for the Orlando Magic in the summer of 1993.

He was all prepared but only one thing was missing. After flying from Los Angeles, where he and Shaquille O'Neal were filming the movie Blue Chips, he had no ride from the airport to the Magic's arena.

"I went to Orlando, get to the airport, nobody is there to pick me up," Hardaway said during a podcast appearance. "Shaq done told the people, `Hey, man, we're doing the movie Blue Chips.' I get down there and nobody is there to pick me up."

Hardaway then met an unlikely hero. An Orlando television sports reporter was at the airport waiting to interview Hardaway. It was Stuart Scott, who got his start in the city before moving onto ESPN. They had a fast-food lunch before heading to the workout.

"I see this news dude. He interviewed me about coming in," Hardaway said. "I was like, `Bro, I ain't go no ride.' He said, `you want me to take you to the arena?' I said, `let me stop at McDonald's first. He ends up taking me and it's Stuart Scott ... He was the anchorman in Orlando."

Hardaway then had a great pre-draft workout, starting to plan to trade him for Chris Webber on draft day. He became one of the greatest players in Magic history.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

