Barcelona Vs Lyon In UEFA Women Champions League Final Should Be Perfect Appetizer Before Euro 2022

This summer is set to be one of the biggest and best in the history of women's soccer in Europe.

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 kicks off on July 6 in England.

Ten venues, including the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium and the 74,879-seater Old Trafford, will witness 16 teams compete for European glory.

But 46 days before international women's soccer takes center stage in Europe, a continental club champion must be crowned.

And the UEFA Women's Champions League final should be the perfect appetizer for the Euros.

Barcelona vs Lyon is the ultimate glamor fixture in women's European club soccer right now.

Lyon are the most successful club in UWCL history, having won it in 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

But Barcelona are the reigning champions and, powered by Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, they are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season.

Alexia Putellas (center) pictured celebrating after Barcelona reached the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League

Barca will start the final as favorites, but Wolfsburg proved in the semi-finals that they can be beaten.

Wolfsburg won 2-0 in the second leg, although Putellas and Co still cruised through having thrashed the German league leaders 5-1 at the Camp Nou in front of 91,648 fans.

That first leg in Barcelona broke the world record for an attendance at a women's soccer match. Barca had only set the previous record a month earlier when 91,553 people saw them beat Real Madrid 5-2 in the quarter-finals.

It is expected that the final, taking place at Turin's Allianz Stadium, will be a 41,507 sell-out.

Lyon will be hoping that USWNT star Catarina Macario or former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg can halt the Barca bandwagon.

When Is The 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League Final?

The final of this season's UEFA Women's Champions League final will take place on Saturday, May 21.

Kick-off in Turin, Italy will be at 7pm local time (1pm Eastern Time).

The Allianz Stadium in Turin will host the 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League final on May 21

Barcelona's Record In 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League

Games: 10
Wins: 9
Draws: 0
Losses: 1
Scored: 37
Conceded: 7
Goal difference: +30
Top scorer: Alexia Putellas (10 goals)

Lyon's Record In 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League

Games: 12
Wins: 10
Draws: 0
Losses: 2
Scored: 32
Conceded: 10
Goal difference: +22
Top scorer: Catarina Macario (7 goals)

Catarina Macario (center) pictured in action for Lyon against Juventus in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final

