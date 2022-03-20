FA Cup Semi-Final Draw Serves Up London Derby For Chelsea Plus Possible UCL Final Repeat

Chelsea will play Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium after Sunday's FA Cup semi-final draw served up a London derby.

On the other side of the draw Manchester City will face Liverpool.

That means that this season's FA Cup final could be a repeat of last season's Champions League final, which saw Chelsea beat Man City 1-0.

The draw was made ahead of Sunday's late game between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool won that game 1-0 thanks to a Diogo Jota strike in the second half.

Chelsea had been the first team to book their place in the semi-finals when they beat Middlesbrough 2-0 in Saturday.

Boro had knocked out Manchester United and Tottenham in previous rounds, but Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel learned from those games and responded by changing his formation at the Riverside.

Crystal Palace were the next side to confirm their spot in the last four when they thrashed Everton 4-0 at Selhurst Park early on Sunday.

Manchester City also qualified for the semis with a big win as they beat Southampton 4-1 at St Mary's.

Wembley Stadium will host both FA Cup semi-finals, as well as the final IMAGO/Neil Hall

FA Cup Semi-Final Draw

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Both semi-finals will take place on the weekend of April 16/17.