Former Chelsea Boss Avram Grant Appointed As New Zambia Manager

Former Chelsea Boss Avram Grant Appointed As New Manager Of Zambia

Former Premier League manager Avram Grant has been appointed as the new boss of the Zambian national team.

After signing a two-year-contract, Grant, 67, said at a press conference in Lusaka on Thursday: "I was looking for the right challenge and that's why I chose Zambia.

"I came here because of the challenge and I hope when I leave here I will look around and say we did a good job and made a good foundation for the future.

"I think Zambia has the potential, we have set the targets of what we want to achieve."

Grant managed Chelsea for 54 games between September 2007 and May 2008.

He came agonizingly close to winning the Champions League, only to suffer defeat by Manchester United in a penalty shootout in the final in his last game as Blues boss.

Avram Grant pictured on the bench during the 2008 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester United IMAGO/Colorsport

Grant later has short spells in charge of Portsmouth and West Ham.

Since leaving English soccer in 2011, Grant has managed Partizan Belgrade, Ghana and Indian Super League outfit NorthEast United.

Working as Zambia manager will be Grant's third stint in international soccer.

As well as leading Ghana between November 2014 and February 2017, he had three years in charge of Israel from 2002 to 2005.

Zambia have never qualified for a FIFA World Cup.

But they have enjoyed success in the Africa Cup of Nations, winning the tournament in 2012 after being runners-up in 1974 and 1994.

Despite their previous success, Zambia have failed to qualify for the last three AFCON tournaments.

Just less than half the players in Zambia's most recent squad play their club football in Zambia.

But Leicester City striker Patson Daka and Rangers forward Fashion Sakala are also regular squad members.

Grant's first game with Zambia will be a home match against Lesotho in March in the group stage of AFCON qualifying.

Zambia lost 3-1 to Ivory Coast in their first game of the campaign in June, before beating Comoros four days later.