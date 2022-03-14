Skip to main content

Shakira Calls Gerard Pique "Exceptional" After He Becomes 5th Man To Reach FC Barcelona Landmark

Gerard Pique has become just the fifth player to make 600 FC Barcelona appearances.

The 35-year-old defender followed Lionel Messi, current manager Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets in reaching the landmark when he started in Sunday's 4-0 win over Osasuna at the Nou Camp.

Pique joined Barca as a child way back in 1997 before leaving to sign for Manchester United in 2004.

But he returned to the Catalan club four years later and has not looked back.

Since making his Barca debut in a 4-0 victory over Wisla Krakow on August 13, 2008, Pique has won 30 team trophies with the club.

That haul includes eight La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns.

Pique is famously married to Colombian pop star Shakira.

Wife Shakira took to Instagram, where she has almost 72 million followers, to celebrate Pique joining Barca's 600 club on Sunday.

She captioned a picture of Pique with the message: "You are made of a material that only God knows and for me you are the best example of struggle, perseverance and sincerity for our children.

"These years with you I have realized that you came to this world to change paradigms.

"You have so much left to give us, in football and in so many other aspects of your extraordinary life.

"Because there is not, nor will there be another Gerard Pique. An exceptional human being."

Pique was subbed off after 62 minutes of Sunday's game with Osasuna.

Barca were already 3-0 up at the time and manager Xavi was keen to keep his star center-back fresh for his 601st appearance, which is expected to come against Galatasaray in Thursday's Europa League last 16 second leg.

Pique had played through the pair barrier, according to Xavi.

Explaining his decision to take him off, Xavi told reporters: "Pique has had discomfort for a few days, but it's not a serious matter. Today we protected him by replacing him."

