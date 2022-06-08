Skip to main content

Real Madrid "Legend" Luka Modric Delighted With New Contract At "Best Club In The World"

Luka Modric expressed his delight after signing a new contract to take his Real Madrid career into an 11th season.

Modric joined Real from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 and has since made over 400 appearances for the Spanish giants.

He has won 20 trophies, including five Champions League titles.

Modric's contract had been due to expire on June 30 but the 36-year-old midfielder penned an extension on Wednesday to keep him at the Bernabeu until 2023.

Real celebrated the news on Instagram by posting a collage made up of photos from Modric's Madrid career.

The post was captioned: "LEGEND = Luka Modric. #Modric2023".

Modric shared a post of his own. It was a photo of him holding a shirt printed with "MODRIC 2023".

Alongside the picture, Modric wrote: "Very happy to announce that I will continue playing for the best club in the world.

"It's been 10 seasons fulfilling the dream of wearing the Real Madrid shirt, but I continue with the enthusiasm and desire of the first day. We continue. HALA MADRID".

Modric played 28 times in Real's title-winning campaign last season, scoring twice and providing eight assists.

He also featured in all 13 of Real's games in the Champions League, including every minute of their 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the final.

Luka Modric pictured kissing the Champions League trophy after Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the 2021/22 final

