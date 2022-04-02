Skip to main content

Shocked Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea "Stopped Defending" During 4-1 Loss To Brentford

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Saturday's 4-1 defeat by Brentford took him by surprise.

Tuchel's Chelsea had only lost once at home all season. That was in September when Manchester City won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Another loss looked even less likely when Antonio Rudiger fired Chelsea into the lead early in the second half on Saturday.

But three goals in 10 minutes - two from Vitaly Janelt either side of a Christian Eriksen strike - saw Brentford lead 3-1 by the hour-mark, before Yoane Wissa completed the rout late on.

Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring his first Premier League goal for Brentford in a 4-1 win at Chelsea

Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring his first Premier League goal for Brentford

Tuchel told BBC Sport: "Nobody saw it coming, especially after going 1-0 ahead.

"It was very untypical of us. But we stopped defending. We were not aware of enough of the danger, were sloppy with the defending and got punished.

"They made the most of it in those 10 minutes. Right after their third goal we had 10 minutes where we had big, big chances and we missed them.

"They were lucky and clinical enough to get three goals. We did not defend like it is needed to in the Premier League and got punished."

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured watching his side's 4-1 loss to Brentford in April 2022

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured watching his side's 4-1 loss to Brentford

Although Chelsea's collapse came in the second half, Tuchel suggested his players also looked below par in the first half.

He put his team's slow start down to the fact that most of the players had been away on international duty.

"The start was not a surprise because we came from all over the world from national duty, so I expected it to take time," Tuchel added.

"The first 25 minutes we looked a bit leggy and needed to find rhythm.

"The opponent defended deep with 10 men behind the ball so you need a shot or action to open the game, which we did. Then we gave the game away very cheaply."

Chelsea need to regroup quickly as they face Real Madrid on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured watching his side's 4-1 loss to Brentford in April 2022
News

Shocked Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea "Stopped Defending" During 4-1 Loss To Brentford

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring his first Premier League goal for Brentford in a 4-1 win at Chelsea
Watch

Watch Christian Eriksen Score His First Premier League Goal For Brentford In Big Win At Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
A general view of the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
News

2022 FIFA World Cup Fixtures In Full As England And USMNT Both Play On Day One After Qatar

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
England manager Gareth Southgate pictured at the draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Gareth Southgate Speaks Highly Of USMNT As England Manager Reacts To World Cup Draw

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter pictured in Qatar at the draw ceremony ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Gregg Berhalter Gives Verdict On World Cup Draw And Group B Opponents

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Lothar Matthaus holds up the name "USA" during the draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Features

Plotting The USMNT's Potential Path To FIFA World Cup Glory In Qatar

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
A picture showing the giant screen on display at the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw in Qatar
News

Full FIFA World Cup Draw Confirmed As USMNT Meet England In Group Stage At Qatar 2022

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Lionel Messi pictured playing for Argentina in a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in March 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Will Equal World Cup Appearance Record In Qatar

By Robert SummerscalesApr 1, 2022
Jurgen Klopp pictured interacting with the crowd at Anfield after Liverpool's win over Brentford in January 2022
News

Jurgen Klopp Tells Liverpool Fans Not To Come To Anfield If They "Can't Shout And Sing"

By Robert SummerscalesApr 1, 2022