UCL Draw: Thomas Tuchel Happy To Miss EPL Rivals After Chelsea Paired With Real Madrid

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that is was "nice" for his team to be drawn against a non-English club in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Chelsea were paired with Real Madrid in Friday's Champions League quarter-final draw.

English Premier League rivals Manchester City got Atletico Madrid, while Liverpool must face Benfica.

The Blues have a remarkable head-to-head record against Real, having never lost to them in five games.

But Tuchel reacted to the draw by calling it: "A tough one.

"The challenge cannot be much higher than playing a second leg in the Bernabeu with spectators.

"But it's a big challenge and there's also big excitement around this fixture. So we know what's coming and it will be an exciting match and a tough challenge."

The second leg might actually be moved to Stamford Bridge, with UEFA expected to reverse the tie to make sure it does not clash with Man City vs Atletico.

Asked if it was important to avoid the English clubs, Tuchel replied: "Not important but always nice.

"Because it's European nights, it's always nice to play European teams and maybe not at this stage the teams that you play already so many times in the domestic competitions."

Chelsea face the likelihood of not having any of their fans at either leg, because the club is not currently allowed to sell tickets.

This is a condition of Chelsea's special license, which was given to the club after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government.

Thomas Tuchel pictured applauding his Chelsea team during their win at Lille in the Champions League last 16 IMAGO/Panoramic

"It would be a disadvantage," Tuchel admitted, when asked about the prospect of facing Real without support from a crowd.

"In general, this game is for spectator and the game changes so much with spectators, so hopefully we find the solutions.

"I'm pretty sure everybody at the club, on the board, will fight for a chance.

"I don't know how big the possibility is but the game, especially these games, but any game is for the spectators and the game is a different game when the crowd is in the stadium so hopefully we make it happen somehow."