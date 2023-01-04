Skip to main content

West Ham United Co-Chairman David Gold Dies Aged 86

West Ham United co-chairman David Gold has died aged 86 following a short illness.

Gold was a lifelong West Ham fan who became the club's joint-chairman in 2010 along with David Sullivan.

The duo had previously co-owned Birmingham City.

A statement from West Ham read: "It is with deep sadness that West Ham United FC confirm that our beloved Joint-Chairman David Gold passed away on Wednesday morning following a short illness.

"David Gold, 86, died peacefully with his devoted daughters, Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée Lesley, by his side."

David Gold pictured at West Ham's Upton Park stadium in 2010

In the statement, Sullivan added: "On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold.

"Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our Club, in January 2010. David had a long-standing connection with the Hammers, having grown up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street, and represented the Club at junior level. He always wanted what was best for West Ham United, and his passing is a great loss for all of us."

Hammers manager David Moyes added: "I am extremely sad to hear this news and, on behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold’s family at this very difficult time.

"Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players. It was clear that he had a genuine and sincere love for the Club and was a true supporter at heart. He took a great interest in the people working behind-the-scenes and was always keen to help in any way he could. He will be greatly missed."

Birmingham City tweeted: "The Club is devastated to learn of the passing of former Chairman David Gold at the age of 86. Our thoughts are with his daughters Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée Lesley at this incredibly difficult time."

West Ham United
West Ham United

West Ham United Co-Chairman David Gold Dies Aged 86

By Robert Summerscales
