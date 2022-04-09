Skip to main content

Tottenham Boss Antonio Conte Fuels Christian Eriksen Rumors Via Stance On Harry Kane Role

Tottenham re-signing Christian Eriksen this summer would make perfect sense.

The 30-year-old left Spurs in January 2020 to join Inter Milan but is currently back in the Premier League with Brentford.

Eriksen signed for Brentford earlier this year on a short-term deal, after his Inter contract was terminated as a consequence of the midfielder being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

He was given the ICD as part of his treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 match for Denmark in June 2021.

Eriksen has lifted Brentford away from the Premier League's relegation zone since his arrival. He claimed a key assist in a 2-0 win over Brentford last month and followed that by scoring in a shock 4-1 victory at Chelsea.

But Eriksen's long-term future may not be with Brentford. His contract there is due to expire in June and reports, including one from iNews, have linked him with a possible return to Spurs on a free transfer.

Spurs have never really replaced Eriksen, who was their creator-in-chief for six full seasons after arriving from Ajax in 2013.

Eriksen registered double figures for Premier League goals and assists combined in each of those six seasons.

He is currently 18th on the EPL's all-time list of assist-makers.

Christian Eriksen pictured playing for Tottenham in the 2019 Champions League final

Christian Eriksen pictured playing for Tottenham in the 2019 Champions League final

Eriksen's departure left a big hole in the Tottenham team. That hole has been filled on an ad hoc basis by striker Harry Kane, who has adjusted his game to become his side's chief playmaker.

Kane made more assists, 14, than any other Premier League player last season and has added another six this campaign, aided largely by his excellent relationship with Son Heung-min.

But Spurs manager Antonio Conte revealed this week that he wants to sign a genuine number 10 to allow Kane to focus primarily on scoring goals, rather than making them.

"Harry, he was born a striker," Conte said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "But he has the talent and quality to play like a number 10 with another striker in front of him.

"But I like to have him as a striker and then eventually another number 10. Two different players with different characteristics.

"Honestly I prefer Harry as a number 9, because when he stays into the box or the edge of the box he has great quality, right, left, also with a header, he has great potential.

"But sometimes when he goes back and creates space for Sonny, Lucas Moura and [Steven] Bergwijn, and [Dejan] Kulusevski, and also the wing-backs, it's important to have different options, otherwise you are predictable.

"And in modern football your team has to be unpredictable."

Harry Kane (center) provided two official assists as Tottenham beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League in March 2022

Harry Kane (center) provided two assists as Tottenham beat West Ham 3-1 last month

Conte was the manager of Inter when they signed Eriksen from Spurs.

The duo were very successful together at the San Siro, winning Serie A in 2021 a year after reaching the final of the Europa League.

Conte's admission that he wants a number 10 will add fuel to the rumors linking Eriksen with Spurs.

But those rumors are not new. Indeed Conte spoke about the possibility of Eriksen returning to Spurs back in February.

Conte suggested that a return for Eriksen could suit everyone as he told BBC Sport it would be "a good opportunity for him, for me and for the club".

The Italian added: "I'm the first person to be happy to see him again on the pitch because we spent a really good time at Inter Milan together.

"We won the league, we spent two important seasons together. I wish him all the best for the future. And you don't know what will happen."

Another reason re-signing Eriksen would make a lot of sense from a Spurs perspective is the fact it would be on a free transfer.

Tottenham director of football Fabio Paratici has a reputation for signing top players on free transfers, having been partly responsibly for bringing Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba and Kingsley Coman to Juventus in such deals.

Christian Eriksen pictured playing for Tottenham in the 2019 Champions League final
Transfer Talk

Tottenham Boss Antonio Conte Fuels Christian Eriksen Rumors Via Stance On Harry Kane Role

By Robert Summerscales41 seconds ago
Ralf Rangnick looks frustrated after watching his Manchester United team lose 1-0 at Everton in April 2022
News

Ralf Rangnick Has Lowest Win Percentage Of Any Man United Manager In EPL History

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Marcus Rashford reacts to missing a chance to score for Manchester United at Everton in April 2022
News

Marcus Rashford Breaks Man United Record In 200th EPL Game But Has Day To Forget At Everton

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Newcastle striker Chris Wood falls after being fouled by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa during a Premier League game in April 2022
News

Goalkeeper Jose Sa Sets Unwanted EPL Penalty Record As Wolves Lose At Newcastle

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Holly Valance and Nick Candy pictured at the Royal World Premiere of Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in 2012
News

Chelsea Bidder Nick Candy & Wife Holly Valance Meet Donald Trump & Nigel Farage In Florida

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Mo Salah pictured during Liverpool's win over Watford in April 2022
Watch

Watch Mo Salah Speak Directly To Sky Sports About Liverpool Contract Situation

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Wayne Rooney pictured drinking from a champagne bottle as he and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate winning the Premier League with Manchester United in 2007
News

Wayne Rooney Responds To "Jealous" Comment From Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Pep Guardiola (right) and Jurgen Klopp pictured on the touchline during a game between Manchester City and Liverpool in 2019
Features

Pep Guardiola Vs Jurgen Klopp Head To Head Stats And Results

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin pictured at FIFA's 72nd congress in Doha in March 2022
News

UEFA Outlines New Financial Regulations To Reform FFP

By Robert SummerscalesApr 7, 2022