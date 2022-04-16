Skip to main content

Paul Pogba Furious After Harry Maguire Accidentally Kicks Man United Teammate's Head

Paul Pogba was struck by friendly fire in the shape of Harry Maguire's right boot during Manchester United's 3-2 win over Norwich on Saturday.

Both players were queuing up at the far post as Alex Telles swung in a corner kick.

Neither of them got to the ball, as Cristiano Ronaldo won the header before his effort was saved by Norwich keeper Tim Krul.

But as Maguire fell dramatically forward his right heel flicked up behind him and connected with Pogba's head.

Pogba looked angry and was seen furiously slapping the turf in frustration.

Ronaldo attempted to calm Pogba down before a member of medical staff made sure he was OK to continue. He was.

United won the game thanks to Ronaldo, who scored his 60th career hat-trick.

Ronaldo netted twice in the first half to give United a 2-0 lead, before Norwich hit back to level the game.

He then completed his hat-trick by scoring direct from a free-kick for the 58th time in his career on 76 minutes.

Paul Pogba grimaces after being accidentally kicked in the head by Manchester United teammate Harry Maguire

