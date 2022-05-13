Watch Vinicius Junior Score His First Real Madrid Hat-Trick To Relegate Levante From La Liga

Vinicius Junior scored the first hat-trick of his Real Madrid career on Thursday as Levante were thrashed 6-0 at the Bernabeu.

The result guaranteed that Levente will be relegated from La Liga at the end of the season, while it increased the gap between champions Real and Barcelona to 12 points.

Ferland Mendy, Karim Benzema and Rodrygo got Real's first three goals of the night, before Vinicius stole the show.

For his first goal, Vinicius toyed with Jorge Miramon and Jose Luis Morales, before evading them via a one-two with Luka Modric. That left the Brazilian with space in the left side of Levante's penalty area and he finished clinically from a narrow angle.

Vinicius's second goal of the game will be one of the easiest of his entire career, but it will be remembered for Benzema's stylish assist. The French striker danced, literally, around keeper Dani Cardenas, before passing the ball square to Vinicius, who could not miss.

His hat-trick goal came eight minutes from full time. Luka Jovic found Vinicius who darted in between Miramon and Sergio Postigo before beating Cardenas with his unfavored left foot.

Vinicius celebrated his hat-trick by performing his best Cristiano Ronaldo impression.