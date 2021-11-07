Report: Blue Jays Won’t Qualify Matz, but Tender QO’s to Ray, Semien

The Blue Jays have reportedly elected not to tender a one-year, $18.4-million qualifying offer to starting pitcher Steven Matz by Sunday’s deadline.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Matz turned down a multi-year contract offer from the Blue Jays before the club decided not to tender a qualifying offer.

Toronto did reportedly offer the one-year tender – which gives the Blue Jays draft pick compensation should players sign elsewhere – to pending free agent starting pitcher Robbie Ray and infielder Marcus Semien. The QO is a mere formality for these two, as both players are likely to reject the qualifying offer and seek lucrative multi-year deals on the open market.

Players have until November 17 to either accept or decline the qualifying offer.

At 30 years old, Matz is coming off a solid bounce-back season with the Blue Jays. A trade acquisition last winter, the left-hander posted a 3.82 ERA in 150.2 innings, started the third most games on the club, and added a steady presence to the back end of Toronto’s rotation.

Why didn’t the Blue Jays give Matz a QO?

The answer here is multifold, so let’s operate under the assumption Matz would’ve accepted the $18.4-million qualifier if the Blue Jays offered it. Now, it’s not impossible he would decline a QO, but, again, it’s very unlikely, so let’s roll with that logic.

By not offering him the tender, the Blue Jays afford themselves some cap flexibility in the off-season’s early stages, which serves a few purposes.

In the short term, it gives the upcoming collective bargaining situation some time to breathe. No one knows exactly how the free agent market – or the 2022 season for that matter – will be affected if the owners and the players' association can’t reach an agreement by December 1, but, either way, the expectation is that off-season activity will be slow until the league gets more clarity.

Without Matz on the books right away, the Blue Jays can patiently fill out their rotation behind José Berríos, Hyun Jin Ryu and Alek Manoah. Whether that saved money goes to a “big fish” starting pitcher signing like Kevin Gausman or to a series of smaller, flier-type starters remains to be seen, but at the very least Toronto leaves itself with options.

It’s also not to say that Matz doesn’t return to the Blue Jays – obviously there were talks of a contract extension before Sunday's deadline – but he'll now hit the open market and field offers from other teams.

With the qualifying offer situation off its list, the Blue Jays’ front office can now freely attack another off-season of spending, though baseball as a whole finds itself in the midst of one of the murkier winters in recent memory.