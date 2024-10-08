Spurs Starter, Tuesday, October 8, 2024: Spurs Open Preseason Slate with Loss to Thunder
Monday evening, the San Antonio Spurs got their first taste of preseason basketball with their new roster. Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul, Devin Vassell, Zach Collins and a few other players sat out, so the Silver & Black were far from their full strength, but there was still plenty to take away.
Julian Champagnie made a strong case to claim a starting role to begin the regular season with Vassell still nursing a foot injury, and Blake Wesley earned his flowers from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich for his strong defensive play.
Stephon Castle also showed promise on the offensive end, using his size and pace to back up the praise he'd been receiving all training camp. The Spurs, however, fell short after a failed comeback attempt late in the fourth quarter as the Thunder secured a 112-107 road victory.
Now, here are some headlines.
THE NEWS
1. READ: HARRISON BARNES SPEAKS ON YOUNG SPURS' MENTALITY
San Antonio Spurs veteran Harrison Barnes is on the youngest team he's ever played with in 13 NBA seasons. The key to a winning mentality, he said, is commitment to getting better.
2. WATCH: FINAL SPURS MEDIA DAY THOUGHTS ON LOCKED ON SPURS
The Spurs begin their preseason slate Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Before that action commences, here are some final Media Day thoughts, courtesy of Locked On Spurs.
3. READ: GREGG POPOVICH BRUSHES OFF 1ST PRESEASON LOSS
The San Antonio Spurs lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday evening, but to Gregg Popovich, the score didn't really tell the full story.
THE SCHEDULE
There are 16 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (L 112-107)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“When you have to stop and think about things is when they go wrong.”- Tim Duncan
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
October 8, 2003: In one of the easiest decisions in franchise history, the Spurs picked up the fourth-year option for Tony Parker.
