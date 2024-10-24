Spurs Starter, Thursday, October 24, 2024: Spurs to Host Season Opener Watch Party
Happy Thursday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.
The 2024-25 NBA season tipped off Tuesday evening, but the San Antonio Spurs will hit the court for the first time of the season against the Dallas Mavericks on the road Thursday.
The Spurs won't be back home until Saturday, Oct. 26 when they take on the Houston Rockets, but for the fans unable to make the trip, they wanted to provide an opportunity to experience the first game of the season from afar.
READ MORE: How to Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks
Frost Plaza, located at The Rock at La Cantera, is hosting its first of seven official fan watch parties, complete with interactive games, appearances by DJs, giveaways and raffles.
The full details are below:
- What: Fan fest watch party for the Spurs vs Mavericks game
- When: Party begins at 6 p.m., game tips off at 6:30
- Where: Frost Plaza at The Rock at La Cantera, 1 Spurs Way, San Antonio TX 78256.
- Who: Hosted by Zay Zay with music by DJ Quake. First 100 attendees in Spurs gear will receive one free drink ticket.
Two days later, the Spurs will be back at Frost Bank Center for their first of two games against the Rockets, at which point the "watch party" will get a little bit bigger, and closer.
Now, onto the headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: BARACK OBAMA PRAISES VICTOR WEMBANYAMA
On a recent episode of "The Young Man and The Three" podcast, former President Barack Obama had a conversation with Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, where he shared his admiration for Victor Wembanyama.
Read the full story at the link above.
2. WATCH: ANALYZING THE SPURS' DEPTH ON LOCKED ON SPURS
The San Antonio Spurs are still centered around Victor Wembanyama, but who else makes up their depth?
Check out the latest episode of Locked On Spurs with KENS5's Jeff Garcia:
3. LOOK: WEMBANYAMA STARS IN BLEACHER REPORT'S 'HERO BALL'
Second-year Spurs star Victor Wembanyama got a surprise feature in Bleacher Report's annual animated short series, which depicts him as the up-and-coming villain to beat in the Western Conference.
Read the full story at the link above.
MEDIA DAY, TRAINING CAMP
Now that the Media Day is over and the 2024-25 season is set to kick off, you can check out the stories surrounding the team as it gears up for the beginning of the preseason.
- The Ultimate Guide to Spurs Training Camp
- Everything Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Said at Media Day
- Victor Wembanyama is 'Funnier' as Spurs Prepare for New Season
- Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces
- Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of His Second NBA Season
- Chris Paul Enters San Antonio as Polished Veteran, Mutual Choice
- Keldon Johnson Is Back For Year 6, and Feels Like the Old Man
- Wembanyama 'Working on Fundamentals' Ahead of Sophomore Year
- Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul Share Comical Moment During Media Day
- Gregg Popovich Looking Forward To Season of Improvemen
- Castle Impresses Spurs Early with Versatility and 'Own Pace'
- Wembanyama Sets Next Big Goal: Elevating His Spurs Teammates
- Alpine F1 Team Announce New Era Clothing Collaboration
- Gregg Popovich Likes New, Improved Victor Wembanyama
- Is Stephon Castle's Jump Shot A Genuine Problem?
- Jeremy Sochan Ready to Thrive at 'Natural' Position
- Will Julian Champagnie Start In Place of Devin Vassell?
- Zach Collins 'Feeling Great' After Shoulder Surgery
- Harrison Barnes Speaks on Young Spurs' Winning Mentality
- Castle Speaks on Spurs' 'Aggressive' Defensive Mindset
- Keldon Johnson Focused on Getting Better, Sticking Around
- Champagnie's Approach to Begin New Season? 'Just Keep Shooting'
- How Can Sandro Mamukelashvili Earn Rotational Minutes?
THE SCHEDULE
The San Antonio Spurs play their first game of the year tonight, kicking off Year 2 of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Ahead of that matchup, here's a review of the preseason results, as well as some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (L 112-107)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (W 107-97)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (W 126-120)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (L 120-117)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (L 129-107)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
AROUND THE NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- MPJ Sends Message to Lakers Player On Instagram
- Trae Young Names NBA's Current Top-5 Shooters
- Tristan Thompson Re-Signs With Cleveland Cavaliers
- Austin Reaves Releases 2nd Signature Shoe
- Dwight Howard To Compete On 'Dancing with the Stars'
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I think all of that relationship building helps them want to play for you, for the program, for their teammates. Beyond that, from a totally selfish point of view, I think I get most of my satisfaction from that. Sure, winning the championship is great, but it fades quickly. It’s always there and nobody can take it away. The satisfaction I get from Tony Parker bringing his child into the office, or some other player who came through the program and now I hired him as a coach and he’s back. That’s satisfying.”- Gregg Popovich in "Forces of Character"
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
October 24, 1985: Traded George Gervin to Chicago for David Greenwood.
THE CLOSER
Check out our homepage for more news and follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for tuning in and enjoy the rest of your Thursday.
- X (formerly twitter) – San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SASonSI)
- Facebook: San Antonio Spurs On SI
- YouTube: San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SpursOnSI)
- Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here