Pick of the Litter: Bengals Get Shot at Chase, Sewell and Pitts in Mock Draft

This is an ideal scenario for the Bengals

CINCINNATI — The debate between Bengals fans and analysts rages on. Some want Ja'Marr Chase. Others want Penei Sewell. Then, there's a third group that's holding out hope for Kyle Pitts.

The Bengals get their shot at all three players in Peter Schrager's latest mock draft. The NFL Network insider has four quarterbacks going off the board with the first four picks. Cincinnati decides to reunite Joe Burrow with Chase at No. 5.

"The Bengals can't go wrong if things play out this way. Penei Sewell, Rashawn Slater and Kyle Pitts all would be excellent selections for Cincinnati," Schrager wrote. "But Chase racked up 84 catches, 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns in a season with Joe Burrow at LSU. Let them thrive together for years to come in Cincy."

This is a dream scenario for the Bengals. They get a shot at the three best non-quarterback prospects available.

It's worth noting that only four offensive linemen are taken in the first round of this mock. Meanwhile, wide receivers like Terrace Marshall, Rondale Moore and Kadarius Toney are off the board.

If the Bengals do take Chase or even Pitts with the fifth pick, then they need as many offensive linemen to fall out of the first round as possible. That's exactly what happens in Schrager's mock draft.

