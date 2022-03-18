Skip to main content

La'el Collins is in Cincinnati, Will Bengals Sign the Veteran Right Tackle?

The 28-year-old is at Paul Brown Stadium on Friday.

CINCINNATI — La'el Collins is in Cincinnati after getting to town late last night according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. 

He'll meet with Bengals' brass all day on Friday.

"Nothing’s fully agreed to yet, but it’s fair to assume their plan is to not let him leave town without having signed a contract," Breer wrote

There's plenty of connections between Collins and the Bengals. From offensive line coach Frank Pollack, who coached him in Dallas for three seasons to Collins' LSU ties with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. 

The Bengals have already added Alex Cappa and Ted Karras to their offensive line room this week. Signing a stud right tackle like Collins is just what the doctor ordered for a group that allowed Burrow to get sacked 70 times in 20 games last season. 

Breer sounds as optimistic as anyone about Cincinnati getting a deal done.

"For what it’s worth, there really isn’t reason to doubt the Bengals here, either," he wrote. "Coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow were pretty good in that department last year—able to woo Riley Reiff from Minnesota at a Jeff Ruby steakhouse (The Precinct), with fellow free agent additions Trey Hendrickson, Mike Hilton and Chidobe Awuzie in attendance." 

Collins is represented by Peter Schaffer, who also represents Bengals running back Joe Mixon and former NFL cornerback Adam Pacman Jones. 

The Bengals' brass has worked with Schaffer in the past. That familiarity could help get a deal done. 

Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) indicates he is an eligible receiver entering the game in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
