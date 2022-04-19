Skip to main content

Bengals Hosting Wake Forest Star Jaquarii Roberson for Pre-Draft Visit

Roberson topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the Demon Deacons last season.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals brought Wake Forest wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson in for a top 30 visit on Monday according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.  

Roberson had 133 receptions for 2,004 yards and 16 touchdowns in his last two seasons for the Demon Deacons. 

He also performed well at his Pro Day. Roberson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash and posted a 40-inch vertical leap. He's expected to be a late round draft pick. 

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) celebrates the first down catch in the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
