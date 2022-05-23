Skip to main content

Bengals Sign Third-Round Pick Zach Carter

The rookie is expected to give Cincinnati's defense a big boost.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed third-round pick Zach Carter on Monday. The former Florida Gator is expected to get snaps at multiple defensive line spots this season. 

Carter finished with 107 tackles (28.5 for loss) and 17.5 sacks in 46 career games for the Gators. 

The Bengals have signed five of their six picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Offensive lineman Cordell Volson is the only unsigned rookie. 

