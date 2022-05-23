Bengals Star Receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Earn High Praise
The young corps of the Cincinnati Bengals is one of the biggest reasons fans are excited about the present and future of the franchise.
Obviously things start with Joe Burrow, but his talented wide receivers aren't far behind.
Pro Football Focus analyst Trevor Sikkema recently ranked the top 25 players under 25 years old.
Both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins land in the top 20. Chase was seventh in the ranking.
"Chase’s rookie season was beyond worth the Bengals selecting him at No. 5 overall," Sikkema wrote. "Reunited with quarterback Joe Burrow, Chase ranked fourth in the NFL in receiving yards (1,455) and third in receiving touchdowns (13). Few receivers in the league could say they were more dominant in one-on-one situations than him. His presence was a major catalyst for Cincinnati winning the AFC Championship and making it to the Super Bowl."
While many questioned the selection of Chase on draft night, no one is second-guessing the Bengals now. Chase is one of the bright, young superstars of the league and showed exactly why he was a top five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
But what about Higgins?
He also finished with over 1,000 yards receiving last season. He also finished with six touchdowns for a second consecutive year. Higgins falling to Cincinnati in the top of the second round in the 2020 NFL Draft looks like an absolute steal in hindsight.
Having this duo together for at least two more seasons before Higgins is set to become a free agent means that the Bengals have one of the most prolific receiving duos in the NFL in their quest to repeat as AFC Champions.
They're easily in the conversation of duos like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, or D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as being one of the best wide receiver combos the NFL has to offer.
Other receivers on the list include Jefferson, Metcalf, and CeeDee Lamb, while Burrow didn't qualify since he turned 25 in December of 2021.
Check out the full ranking here.
