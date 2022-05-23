Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins named to "Top 25 Under 25" by Pro Football Focus.

The young corps of the Cincinnati Bengals is one of the biggest reasons fans are excited about the present and future of the franchise.

Obviously things start with Joe Burrow, but his talented wide receivers aren't far behind.

Pro Football Focus analyst Trevor Sikkema recently ranked the top 25 players under 25 years old.

Both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins land in the top 20. Chase was seventh in the ranking.

"Chase’s rookie season was beyond worth the Bengals selecting him at No. 5 overall," Sikkema wrote. "Reunited with quarterback Joe Burrow, Chase ranked fourth in the NFL in receiving yards (1,455) and third in receiving touchdowns (13). Few receivers in the league could say they were more dominant in one-on-one situations than him. His presence was a major catalyst for Cincinnati winning the AFC Championship and making it to the Super Bowl."

While many questioned the selection of Chase on draft night, no one is second-guessing the Bengals now. Chase is one of the bright, young superstars of the league and showed exactly why he was a top five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But what about Higgins?

He also finished with over 1,000 yards receiving last season. He also finished with six touchdowns for a second consecutive year. Higgins falling to Cincinnati in the top of the second round in the 2020 NFL Draft looks like an absolute steal in hindsight.

Having this duo together for at least two more seasons before Higgins is set to become a free agent means that the Bengals have one of the most prolific receiving duos in the NFL in their quest to repeat as AFC Champions.

They're easily in the conversation of duos like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, or D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as being one of the best wide receiver combos the NFL has to offer.

Other receivers on the list include Jefferson, Metcalf, and CeeDee Lamb, while Burrow didn't qualify since he turned 25 in December of 2021.

Check out the full ranking here.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?

Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season

Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI

Jessie Bates Speaks Out Following Reports of Unhappiness

Joe Burrow Might Not Wear Knee Brace in 2022

Report: Jessie Bates Planning to Skip OTAs and Training Camp

Watch: Highlights From Bengals Rookie Minicamp

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Regular Season Schedule

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Star in New Nike Commercial

Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense

Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery

Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Underdogs Again: Bengals Not Favored in AFC North

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary



No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill

Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise

Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class

Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Draft Haul

Bengals Add Plethora of Undrafted Free Agents

Instant Analysis: Bengals Trade Up for Toledo Safety Tycen Anderson

Instant Analysis: Bengals Take NDSU Offensive Lineman Cordell Volson

NFL Draft Analysis: Get to Know Florida Defensive Tackle Zachary Carter

Instant Analysis: Bengals Add Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Dax Hill Willing to Play Boundary Cornerback

Bengals Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Jonah Williams

Cornerback or Safety? Daxton Hill Wants To Be Both For Bengals

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery

Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok