Report: La'el Collins Leaves Cincinnati Without Deal
CINCINNATI — La'el Collins might not be joining the Bengals after all. The 28-year-old left Cincinnati without a contract according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
Collins met with Bengals' brass on Friday, including head coach Zac Taylor, star quarterback Joe Burrow and others. Things were moving in the right direction and it looked like they were going to reach an agreement.
"It's close to the finish line," sources told All Bengals.
Collins needed to pass a physical for a deal to become official. It's unclear if that's what prevented things from moving forward.
The veteran missed the entire 2020 season due to a hip injury, but appeared in 12 games in 2021 following a five-game suspension.
Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack praised Collins on Friday. Landing him would've helped solidify the trenches in their quest to protect Joe Burrow.
It's worth noting that a fan spotted Collins in Kenwood—a suburb of Cincinnati—on Saturday afternoon. Not all hope is lost for Bengals fans that are hoping the veteran signs a contract with the home team.
